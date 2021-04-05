Group of women posing naked on balcony arrested in Dubai

New Delhi: A group of women posing naked for a photoshoot on a balcony was arrested in the Marina district Dubai for violating local laws.

They were charged with public debauchery for conducting nude photoshoot outdoor.

The video footage of the photoshoot surfaced online on Saturday which shows the women having their photo taken on a balcony.

The group included eleven Ukrainian women who were detained by the local law enforcement, according to a report by BBC. A Russian was also detained in the case, who faces up to 18 months in prison.

The Ukrainian consulate has said that it will visit the women on Tuesday.

Public debauchery carries a sentence of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham (about Rs 1 lakh) fine.

"Such unacceptable behaviours do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society," a police statement said.

The police added that the local laws will be applicable to everyone who lives in or visits the country and that there are no exceptions even for tourists.

