/From Rs 1,000 selfies to platinum drop-offs: Inside the hilarious viral 'rent-a-garba-partner' trend sweeping Gujarat

A social media user from the state of Gujarat has garnered substantial popularity on the internet with his innovative concept of "Renting a Garba Partner" for the Navratri festival. Instagram handle of Krish Mistry came up with the entertaining idea in the form of an organized service with different packages such as Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
The viral post described three unique pricing plans with gradually increasing companionship, dancing aid, and social media post creation.
Silver package (Rs 1,000): It offers Garba dancing for two hours, matching dresses, basic dance steps support, and a selfie as a memento.
Gold package (Rs 1,500): This package provides extended play time till four hours, an invented story about the meeting of the duo, and video clips to upload on social media.
Platinum package (Rs 2,000): This is a premium package that offers all-day access, post-Garba photoshoot, accessory adjustments, and safe transportation to your place.
The post received a huge number of comments and reactions on social media platforms in which viewers requested the services or asked for details.
Audience response: While many viewers praised the creative hustle and expressed interest for themselves or their friends, others flocked to ask for operational details.
Cultural context: The stunt taps into the massive cultural craze surrounding Navratri nights, matching outfits, and Reel creation across western India.
Verification status: Available evidence indicates the service was designed as a humorous social media stunt rather than a commercially active business venture.
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