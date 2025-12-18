Luxury Flat Or Gas Chamber? Viral Video Of DLF Camellias 'Vanishing' In Smog Triggers A Massive Debate On Buying Property In Gurgaon

A Gurgaon businessman has launched a scathing attack in a sarcastic manner regarding the rising pollution conditions in the Delhi-NCR region. In a viral video posted by Mohit Sadaani, the entrepreneur showed the "luxurious view" of the environment from his elite apartment in the DLF Camellias building, where the air was choked with toxic pollution making all of it invisible.

Standing at one of India's most pricey residential locations, Sadaani aimed his camera at a literal white void, defying the "wonder of nature" engendered by the area's toxic air quality.

'Fresh Smoke And Clouds': The Viral Post

This was posted on Instagram by Mohit Sadaani, who found this experience of the morning to be "surreal" because "the sense of space" derives solely from "the fact that nothing else is visible."

His posting had this to say: "The famous #dlfcamellias view in AQI 500+ this morning. When you smell new smoke and feel like you’re living in the clouds despite the lack of visibility…"Where else can you have this experience? To whom do we give thanks for this wonder of nature?"

"The Last Light: Winter in the Capital" begins with the stark contrast between the outside cold, darkness and the warmth offered by the only lamp within the large building. This ends with the equally grim realisation that the NCR's winter might even affect the luxury building the Courier."

Social Media Response: 'What's the Point of a Rs 100 Crore Flat?'

The sarcasm was quickly joined by the internet, but some people expressed their concern regarding the health risks.

The Sarcastic: “Clarity is just mind-blowing. For a second, I thought I saw the Himalayas there too,” said one of the users.

The Outsider: A citizen of Mumbai wrote, “Have been ill since October, and it’s only 120 AQI in Bombay! Have NO idea how you guys are coping.”

The Reality Check: A trending comment challenged the utility of luxury property in a toxic environment when it came to air pollution, with “Kya faida 100cr ke flat ka jab dhue mein hi rehna pade” – “What’s the point of a ₹100crore flat when you have to live in smoke?”

The Reality Of Air Quality: 'Poor' To 'Severe'

Despite the entrepreneur claiming an AQI of 500+ at their location, the average AQI in Gurgaon was recorded to be 250 (in the Poor category) on Thursday morning by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) app "Sameer."

Nevertheless, following the warnings of medical professionals, exposure is uncomfortable for most people even at “poor” concentrations.

Based on specific pockets and morning peaks, the concentration of PM2.5 tends to rise to "Severe" levels reported by Sadaani.

Homebuyers’ Dilemma: "Is Gurgaon This video has kicked up a fresh debate in the Gurgaon market's feasibility going forward as several would-be homebuyers are now wondering whether upmarket facilities would be able to compensate for poor air quality.

"NCR pollution is only going to worsen. Many are selling and moving out to cleaner areas," posted a Redditor, advising others not to invest there. As more people learn about it, it seems that the lack of faith in moving to NCR for an extended period is at an all-time high.

