A housekeeper in Gurugram has become an internet sensation on social media after leaving a formal and ingenious resignation letter, which she presented to her employer just like a company employee. The letter hand-written by her, put the internet into shock as well as a state of amusement, and has initiated discussions regarding the interrelation of employers with domestic workers in fast-paced urban cities.

'Keeping The Broom On My Heart…'

The maid's resignation was a shock to her employer. The hard-copy note started off with an apologetic tone, saying, "To you, I'm sorry. But this had to be done." The letter's contents, however, took a more melodramatic and innovative turn. She penned, "For many days I have been wanting to say something, but something always stopped me, and the words remained unsaid.". But today, I am speaking. With extreme reluctance, with the broom on my heart, I am saying… I… won't come anymore."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The resignation ended with a plain and unambiguous declaration in Hindi, "Kal nahi aaungi" (I won't come tomorrow). The use of the phrase "keeping the broom on my heart" is a clever and witty twist of a popular Hindi idiom, making the resignation memorable.

A Reflection Of Urban Life

The viral post has connected with people in metropolitans such as Delhi-NCR, where employing house help is a standard practice to complement the hectic, busy lives of working professionals. Although the episode has provided light-hearted amusement, it also indicates the multifaceted relationships that exist between the employers and the house helpers, where both parties occasionally experience issues. The post has also initiated debates regarding the unwritten terms and expectations that surround such arrangements.

ALSO READ | iPhone 17 Launch Day: Viral Video Of Fans Sitting On Chairs In Queue Is Taking Over Internet | WATCH