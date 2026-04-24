Gurugram’s ‘kitchen crisis’: Domestic workers head to Bengal for polls? Employer’s viral analogy sparks debate

Several social media posts have recently claimed that domestic workers in Gurugram are travelling back to West Bengal to vote. The posts have sparked a sharp online debate, with users expressing their views about the situation.

The discussion gained traction after an Instagram user shared a video and wrote in the caption, “Everyone went as if they’ll never get to vote again. I wonder what’s happening. We’re literally trying to book maids online now…” The remark quickly went viral, drawing reactions ranging from humour to political commentary.

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Several others echoed similar experiences. Another Instagram user has claimed in a post that house helps and cooks in Gurugram had taken leave to travel to West Bengal to cast their votes in the elections.

The conversation has also spilled over to X (formerly Twitter), where users shared broader claims.

While some users have interpreted the situation through a particular lens, others have pointed out that voting is a good practice.

One user wrote, “Muslim maids and auto drivers from Gurugram, NCR are going en masse to West Bengal. It is a proud thing for our citizens to be casting their vote.”

— Sree Arvind Harish S (@S_A_H_Eccha) April 10, 2026

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Notably, the posts also seem to have highlighted the heavy reliance of urban households in cities like Gurugram on migrant domestic workers, many of whom come from different states. During election periods or major festivals, it is not uncommon for workers to return home.

So far, there has been no official statement from authorities regarding large-scale organised movement or coercion of workers from Gurugram to West Bengal.

West Bengal election 2026

ANI reported that, as per a press note from the Election Commission, West Bengal's first phase, conducted on April 23, reached a staggering 91.78 per cent poll participation. In the state, female turnout reached an unprecedented 92.69 per cent compared to 90.92 per cent for males.

Notably, voting for the remaining 142 seats in West Bengal will be held on April 29, while the results will be declared on May 4.

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