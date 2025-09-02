Gurugram Traffic Police Officials Challan Rs 1,000 From Japanese Tourists Without Receipt; Suspended After Online Uproar

Gurugram traffic police have suspended three officers after a video of them allegedly accepting bribe from a Japanese tourist became viral. Reportedly, the incident occurred on August 25 when Japanese tourist Yamato was riding on a scooty with a female friend.



The pair were stopped near a U-turn by traffic police. Yamato's friend was wearing a helmet but he was not, which was a common violation seen on roads that day. The officers demanded an on-the-spot fine of Rs 1,000 in cash, they refused digital payments and declined to issue any official receipt. Yamato handed over two Rs 500 notes, which were filmed being counted by the officers. The police also took the woman’s phone number and instructed her to call them directly if stopped again elsewhere.

Gurugram police taking bribe from a Japanese tourist, taking 1000 rupees without giving the receipt, these people are ruining the image of India, why their salary is not enough for themNayabSainiBJP pic.twitter.com/8myKwI43d2 September 1, 2025





Yamato was wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which captured the entire interaction, but policemen were unaware of it. The video, posted later on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), quickly went viral, attracting widespread criticism online.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Goa Minister Alleges Bribery In Tribal Welfare Dept; CM Sawant Promises Action)



Social media users expressed outrage at traffic police officers. One user wrote, “These people are ruining the image of India, why their salary is not enough for them.”



Another commented, “This is happening all over India. Corruption is deeply rooted in India. There is no solution for this problem.”



A third user remarked, “Pm Modi there in Japan is trying to increase friendship whereas here police in India is doing such things.”



Another commented, “shameful act, such incidents not only hurt the dignity of our police force but also damage India’s global image.”



In response, the Gurugram Traffic Police took to X to share their concern about the incident, “Zero tolerance against corruption. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in public service”, they wrote.

(Also Read: KDMC Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe, Suspended Immediately)

The official statement confirmed the suspension of Zone Officer ESI Karan Singh, Constable Shubham, and Bhupender and provided contact details for reporting such corruption.



“If you have any credible information regarding bribery or misconduct involving traffic personnel, we urge you to come forward, your identity will be kept confidential”, they wrote.



Yamato expressed surprise at the quick action, saying that the officers were suspended just nine hours after the video went viral. He credited everything to outraged Indian followers who circulated the footage on social media.