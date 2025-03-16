Gurugram Woman Claims Uber Pets Costs 5 Times More Than Regular Rides In Viral Post—Sparks Debate Online

A Gurugram-based woman has sparked an online debate after claiming that Uber Pets charges over five times the price of a regular ride, questioning whether the service is truly accessible or just an expensive luxury.

In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Anya Rao shared her surprising discovery while booking a cab. She came across Uber Pets, a service that allows passengers to bring their pets along. However, what caught her attention wasn’t just the convenience—it was the steep price difference.

"I was booking an Uber the other day and noticed their new feature, Uber Pets, a service that allows riders to bring their pets along," she wrote.

Anya decided to compare fares for a short 2 km journey and was shocked by the results.

"Well, not when you look at the price. I did a price comparison for a 2km distance. A regular Uber cab costs Rs 100, while Uber Pets costs Rs 530. That is 5.3 times the price just to have your pet with you," she added.

This massive price hike led her to question the reasoning behind the costs.

"If the goal was accessibility, why is this service a luxury?" she asked. She speculated on possible reasons, wondering, "Is it extra cleaning fees? A premium for pet-friendly drivers? Or just another way to squeeze more money out of pet owners?"

"For many, pets are family, and they shouldn't have to pay an absurd premium just to travel together," she concluded.

Read her post here:

Online Reactions

Anya’s post quickly gained traction, with social media users expressing their concerns about the pricing.

"The 5.3 times the price was really unexpected. I don't think people choose this over their own vehicle or a better option than this," one user commented. Another added, "Accessibility should not come with a luxury price tag."

Others questioned the logic behind the pricing.

"It’s surprising how a service meant to make pet travel easier ends up being priced like a luxury. If it’s about cleaning fees, wouldn’t a refundable deposit make more sense? And if it’s for pet-friendly drivers, does that mean regular Uber drivers can refuse pets even if they’re well-behaved?" a user asked.

They further added, "Either way, seems like a tough deal for pet parents. Glad animals don’t have to work to afford their own rides!"

Uber’s Expansion and User Concerns

Uber Pets was first introduced in Bengaluru last year and has since expanded to Delhi and Mumbai. While the service aims to make traveling with pets easier, its high pricing has left many wondering whether it’s truly a convenience or an unnecessary financial burden.