A Gurugram resident's food order took an unexpected turn after he claimed his Zomato delivery rider sold off his meal to two strangers instead of delivering it, in an incident that has since gone viral online.
Rishabh Kaushik said he placed an order from Khadak Singh Da Dhaba through Zomato at 10:58 pm on Sunday.
I ordered from Khadak Singh Ka Dhaba through @zomato at 10:58 PM. Didn’t receive it but the app told me that the delivery guy is nearby. Went to track my order and, instead of finding my food, I found the delivery partner’s location, and apparently, two people were enjoying my… pic.twitter.com/i0EAdY3aib— Rishabh Kaushik (@RishabhKaushikk) September 6, 2026
When the food failed to arrive on time, he checked the app's live tracker, which showed the delivery rider's location stuck at the same spot for close to 40 minutes.
Growing suspicious, Kaushik said he stepped out himself to investigate and found the rider had sold his food to two men for Rs 100.
He took photographs of the packets and later shared them on X, along with screenshots of the order tracker showing the rider's stalled location.
In his post, Kaushik tagged Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal directly, writing that the delivery partner's icon had been standing in the same spot for 40 minutes, and joked that "this isn't food delivery anymore, it's a full-fledged food-sharing economy."
Zomato's customer care team responded to the post, asking Kaushik to share his order ID so the company could look into the matter.
The post quickly gained traction, with several other users sharing similar experiences of late-night orders going missing or arriving late.
Some suggested opting for cash-on-delivery as a safeguard against such incidents, while opinions on the incident itself were divided some users criticised the rider's alleged conduct, while others pointed to the pressures and risks tied to late-night delivery work and the importance of customers actively tracking their orders.
The incident has reignited a broader conversation around accountability in food delivery services, a recurring theme in India's gig-economy space, where similar viral episodes involving riders and food packages have surfaced in the past.
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