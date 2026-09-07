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Gurugram: Zomato rider sold customer's food for Rs 100; post goes viral

Growing suspicious, Kaushik said he stepped out himself to investigate and found the rider had sold his food to two men for Rs 100.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Gurugram: Zomato rider sold customer's food for Rs 100; post goes viral

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Gurugram: Zomato rider sold customer's food for Rs 100; post goes viral
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