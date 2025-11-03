Gutka Stains On Seats At Metro Station Spark Civic Sense Debate On Social Media | Watch

New Delhi: How people treat public spaces often reflects how much they respect their surroundings. Some take care to keep things clean, while others think nothing of leaving behind a mess for others to handle. This contrast becomes especially clear to daily commuters particularly in places meant to stay spotless, like metro stations.

Recently, a Reddit post caught attention after a commuter shared an unpleasant sight from Delhi’s Azadpur Metro Station. The user posted a photo showing a seat smeared with gutka stains, sparking frustration among online users. The post called out the careless act, reigniting conversations around civic sense and public hygiene in one of the city’s busiest transit spots.

Civic Sense? Looks Like We Missed That Long Ago

In an angrily response, reddit users didn't hold back their sentiments while describing what they saw...

A shocked and furious commuter took to Reddit to express their disgust after spotting a seat smeared with gutka stains at Delhi’s Azadpur Metro Station.

In a strongly worded post, the user wrote, “Are gutka eaters out of their minds? I saw this today someone actually spat gutka all over the seat. It’s unbelievable how people demand public facilities but treat them like garbage. The metro is meant to be a clean, shared space, not a dumping ground for filthy habits.”

The commuter went on to question why fines and rules seem to have no real impact. “Either the penalties for spitting aren’t strict enough, or no one bothers to enforce them. People like this ruin the experience for everyone and then complain about India not progressing. How can we move forward if some can’t even act responsibly in public? It’s not a small thing it’s disgusting, disrespectful, and shows zero civic sense,” the post read.

The user also attached a photo of the stained seat, which quickly sparked outrage and renewed discussions on social media about hygiene and public behavior in metro spaces.

Social Media Reactions

The post quickly gained attraction online, sparking a flurry of reactions from people who were just as disgusted and fed up.

One user bluntly wrote, “Gutka must really rewire people’s brains makes them act like complete idiots.” Another expressed frustration over the hypocrisy, commenting, “Most people behave like this and still complain about not getting world-class facilities with our tax money.”

Some didn’t hold back their anger either. “Honestly, 70% of our population lacks basic civic sense,” one user remarked, while another fumed, “These people are a real nuisance to society.”

Several others agreed that only strict action could bring change. “People like this need to be fined heavily or better yet, given a proper lesson,” one comment read. Another person even said, “If I ever catch someone doing this, I’ll make them clean it up themselves.

A problem that has a long deep routes

This kind of behavior isn't limited to the national capital but many such cases are reported in everyday public spaces.