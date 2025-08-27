Hacker Didi’s Jewellery Hack: Woman Hides Gold In Bathroom Wiper, Internet Reacts | Video

India is famous for its “jugaad” small, clever tricks that solve problems in everyday life. From hiding money in rice containers to locking important papers inside kitchen jars, people have always shown unusual ways to protect their belongings.

Now, a woman’s unique hack to keep jewellery safe has gone viral on social media, earning her the nickname “Hacker Didi.”

The video, first shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed a woman demonstrating how to hide gold jewellery inside a simple floor-cleaning wiper.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the clip, she carefully separated the wiper into two parts, placed a pendant inside the hollow portion, and then reassembled it. Once back in shape, she placed the wiper in her bathroom corner and explained that thieves would never think of searching inside such an ordinary household item.

“If you are going away from home for a few days, simply keep this (wiper) in the bathroom. If a robber attempts to rob your home, they will be unable to find anything because we have hidden the valuables in the toilet. The robber won’t be able to think that valuable items could be kept in the bathroom”, the lady said.

Internet Finds It Both Smart And Funny

The hack quickly sparked laughter and debate online. Some users appreciated the creativity, while many joked that the idea has now lost its secrecy.

One person wrote, "Didi ne to sahi jugad bata diya, next time bahar jaunga yahi karunga".

Another commented, "CID should hire her".

Memes and one-liners have flooded the comments section. A user joked that their bathroom wiper had already gone missing after the viral clip.

(Also Read: 'Habibi, This Isn't Dubai, It's Hyderabad!': Why A Russian Tourist's Viral Video Has Locals Bursting With Pride | VIDEO)

The Spirit Of Indian Jugaad

This is not the first time an everyday hack has caught attention online. Earlier, a woman’s unique way of buying vegetables went viral on social media. In the video, she was seen lowering a basket from her balcony with money inside, and asked the vendor below to put vegetables in it. After the vendor filled the basket, she pulled it back up to her balcony.”

From vegetable hacks to jewellery tricks, it has gained wide attention on social media platforms.