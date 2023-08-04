'Happy Birthday Papa, SORRY': Kota Student Writes In Heartbreaking Suicide Note

NEW DELHI: In a heartbreaking incident, a promising eighteen-year-old student, Manjot Chabra, who aspired to join a medical college, tragically died by suicide on Thursday. Chabra, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, was found dead inside his hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar police station area, according to a statement from the police reported by PTI. The young student took his life on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday.

Aspirations And Dreams: Medical College Hopeful Dies By Suicide





Having moved to Kota with ambitious dreams of becoming a doctor, Chabra was known among his friends for his determination and resilience. However, the immense pressure of competitive exams and the stress of achieving his dreams seemed to have taken a toll on his mental well-being.

A Cry For Help: Friends Realize The Signs

Friends of the deceased recalled his statements where he would often mention being "next in line" during discussions about student suicides in Kota, a clear cry for help that they now deeply regret not recognizing.

Heartbreaking Farewell: Birthday Wishes And Apologies In Suicide Note

In a poignant suicide note, Chabra expressed birthday wishes for his father and apologized for the extreme step he was about to take. He explicitly mentioned that no one should be blamed for his decision and that it was his own choice. The note also carried a heartwarming message, saying "Happy birthday Papa," further highlighting the deep emotional struggles he faced.

Brilliant And Fun-loving: Remembering The Deceased Student

Manjot Chabra was a bright student, ranking first in his class 12 exams, and had arrived in Kota with three schoolmates in April. They all resided in the same hostel, each in separate rooms.

According to his friends, he was not only academically brilliant but also had a cheerful and fun-loving nature. Scoring an impressive 93 per cent in his class 12 exams and consistently performing well in routine tests at the coaching institute, Chabra showed great promise and potential.

Despite the ceiling fan in his room being equipped with an "anti-suicide device," Chabra tragically used a plastic bag to cover his head and face, tying a cloth around it to end his life.

A Grim Reality: Kota's Struggle With Student Suicides Continues

Kota, often referred to as the 'coaching capital of India,' has gained notoriety in recent years due to the alarming rate of student suicides. The city attracts thousands of students annually who come to prepare for various competitive exams. However, the intense competition and high expectations place immense pressure on these young minds, leading to tragic consequences.

The Dark Side Of Competitive Exams

This marks the 17th suspected suicide case of a coaching student in Kota this year, highlighting the urgent need to address the mental health challenges faced by these young aspirants. In 2022, Kota witnessed at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the necessity for immediate support and intervention.