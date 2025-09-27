Haryana Man Catches Wife With Lover In Hotel, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Jind – A dramatic scene unfolded in Jind when a man allegedly caught his wife with another man inside a hotel room and recorded the confrontation. The video, now widely circulated online, has triggered a wave of reactions and intense debate.

The man, identified as Rakesh, claimed that he had long been dealing with marital problems and suspected his wife of infidelity. According to him, his repeated protests were ignored and, instead, attempts were made to implicate him in false cases.

The couple is already locked in a legal battle in family court. While their disputes continue, custody of their three-year-old daughter currently rests with the wife.

The incident, captured on camera, has since gone viral, leaving the public divided over the family’s ongoing turmoil.

What The Video Captures

The two-minute clip opens with Rakesh, visibly distraught, walking into the hotel. Handing his phone to someone, he says, “My life is ruined,” before inquiring about the room number at the reception. Accompanied by a few people, he heads straight to the room and begins pounding on the door.

After several knocks, the door opens to reveal his wife inside with another man. An agitated Rakesh insists the lights be turned on so that “everyone can see their faces.” He lashes out at both of them, his voice shaking with anger.

At one point, the wife appears to raise her hand during the heated exchange, but Rakesh pushes her back, demanding the police be called. Towards the end of the clip, the alleged lover is seen hurriedly slipping on his shoes as onlookers confront him.



Husband Speaks Of Mental Distress

Following the incident, Rakesh told reporters that he has been living under immense mental strain because of his wife’s actions. He alleged that her alleged partner, who owns a medical shop in a city hospital, was also responsible for framing him in a false case.

Rakesh said he feels cornered and without support, even admitting that the ongoing turmoil has pushed him towards thoughts of ending his life.

Public Reaction Online

The video, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on September 24, has already crossed 53,000 views. Viewers online reacted with a mix of shock, sympathy, and criticism.

One user asked, “Kya ho gaya hai is desh ko?” while another commented, “Pakde jaane ke baad bhi akad raha… itna confidence aata kahan se hai?”

The video has triggered strong reactions online. While some viewers expressed sympathy for the husband, describing the footage as painful to watch, others criticized both parties for publicly exposing their private dispute.

What began as a personal conflict has now sparked widespread discussion in Jind and beyond, drawing attention to the emotional and social fallout of the incident.