Let’s face it—job hunting can feel like swiping on a dating app where every recruiter replies with a polite “Unfortunately, we have moved forward with another candidate.” Tired of this endless cycle, a man from Haryana, now living in Canada, decided enough was enough. He didn’t just complain—he created his own LinkedIn alternative with a desi twist. Enter Dhyaadi.com, a job-search platform designed for those who have been ghosted, rejected, or just need a fair chance.

How Did Dhyaadi.com Come to Life?

In a now-viral Instagram video, Navjeet Singh and his friend introduced their brainchild with a straight face (which didn’t last long). "Hello everyone, we have created a website called Dhyaadi.com," he says before explaining the brilliant desi logic behind the name.

"In Canada, we do shift-based gig work. In Haryanvi, we call this Dhyaadi (daily wage work)," he continues. But the real punchline?

"It's a platform where jobs can be found for newcomers and inexperienced people. It offers jobs to the 'rejected' people," he deadpans before nearly bursting into laughter.

The Internet Can’t Handle It!

The video instantly became a meme goldmine. One user joked, "The man is trying so hard to control his laugh." Another added, "Only one word from the bottom of my heart – Shabbash!"

And the best part? "No more ‘unfortunately’ replies," a user quipped, while another chimed in, "I will create Majduri.com."

Read the comments here:

Watch the video here:

Will Dhyaadi.com Revolutionize Job Hunting?

While we don’t know if Dhyaadi.com will dethrone LinkedIn anytime soon, one thing’s for sure—it’s already provided plenty of employment… in the form of laughter!