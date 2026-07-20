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  • /He writes poems between deliveries; Just won China's highest literary award

He writes poems between deliveries; Just won China's highest literary award

He found himself writing poetry in the small pockets of downtime the job offered: while waiting for orders, riding elevators, or standing outside a customer's door.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
He writes poems between deliveries; Just won China's highest literary award

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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