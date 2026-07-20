A 56-year-old food delivery rider from Kunshan in China's Jiangsu province has won one of the country's most prestigious literary honours.
He has turned verses scribbled between deliveries into an award-winning poetry collection.
Wang Jibing, known online as the "delivery rider poet," was named a winner in the poetry category of the ninth Lu Xun Literature Prize for his collection Flying Low (Di Chu Fei Xing).
The prize, organised by the China Writers Association and awarded once every four years, is widely regarded as one of China's highest literary honours and has traditionally been reserved for professional writers.
Born in Jiangsu, Wang left school as a teenager due to financial hardship and worked a string of manual jobs over the years like construction, waste collection, running a street stall, before becoming a food delivery rider in 2019, in his fifties.
He found himself writing poetry in the small pockets of downtime the job offered: while waiting for orders, riding elevators, or standing outside a customer's door.
His breakthrough came in 2022, when one of his poems about a frustrating delivery gone wrong went viral online.
He published his first collection in 2023, followed by Flying Low in 2024 a book shaped by interviews and small surveys he conducted with roughly 140-200 fellow delivery riders, aimed at capturing their everyday struggles and emotions as truthfully as possible.
An English edition of the collection is expected to be published in the United States later this year.
Despite the win, Wang has said he has no plans to give up his delivery job, telling reporters he intends to keep riding until he turns 60.
He explained that his income no longer depends on the job, but that he enjoys the work and the fitness it gives him, and considers staying grounded essential to his writing.
Wang's recognition comes amid a broader shift in Chinese literature, with more grassroots and blue-collar writers gaining visibility in recent years, including former courier Hu Anyan, whose memoir about delivery work became a bestseller in China and was later translated into English.
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