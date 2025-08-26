Heavy Floods In Manali Damage Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant, Only Front Gate Wall Stands: Video

In a shocking incident in Manali, a restaurant named "Sher-e-Punjab" was heavily damaged, only its front gate wall remained standing. Netizens are referring to this as a strange incident.

Severe flooding in the Beas River has caused extensive damage in Manali, washing away buildings and damaging infrastructure along the riverbanks.

The flooding has also disrupted the Chandigarh–Manali highway, particularly the stretches between Kullu and Manali. Several portions of the road were washed away, making travel in the region extremely difficult. Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling in the affected areas until the roads are repaired.

According to local reports, the floodwaters were unusually strong this season, highlighting the intensity of the Beas River in the region. Heavy rains in the surrounding areas have contributed to the rising water levels, causing widespread destruction to shops, hotels, and restaurants located near the riverbanks.

Among the damaged structures, four nearby shops were also swept away by the flooding waters. Many business owners in the area have reported significant losses as their establishments were either partially or completely destroyed. Some residents had to evacuate their homes due to the risk posed by the rising water levels.

Videos and images from the site showed the scale of the destruction, with debris floating along the river. The Sher-e-Punjab restaurant, a popular destination for both locals and tourists, suffered major structural damage, with most of its part being washed away.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Played enough with nature, now be ready for return.”

Another commented, “It was one of the best places to eat in Manali, had been there for several dinings, so sad to see this condition, hope they get back on track soon.”

A third user wrote, “I hope they can recover from the losses, God bless the people.”

While authorities and local disaster management teams are actively working to assess the damage and are providing relief to those affected, visitors are advised to stay updated on travel conditions and follow safety instructions from officials.

Officials are closely monitoring the Beas River and have warned residents to remain vigilant until the water levels stabilise.