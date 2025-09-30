Hilarious Or Dangerous? 5-On-1 Scooter Stunt Leaves Internet Shocked, ‘Pehle Laga Laash Hai’ | Watch Video

Road safety remains a pressing concern in India, but some incidents that surface online are simply hard to believe. One such video from Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, has gone viral, showing five young men performing a shockingly dangerous stunt on a scooter.

The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows four men crammed onto a scooter while a fifth lies sprawled across their shoulders. None of them are wearing helmets, and the act appears both reckless and life-threatening.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the background, a passerby recording the video can be heard cheering, saying, “Badiya hai, ek number, bohot badiya” (Well done, very good), to which the group responds with a lighthearted “Thank you, bhaiya.” At first, the rider hides his face in embarrassment, but soon after, emboldened by the praise, he flashes a thumbs-up as though proud of the act.

The incident was reportedly filmed on the national highway near the old petrol pump in Bijapur. The video has triggered sharp reactions online, with many demanding strict action against the stunt performers for endangering their own lives and those of others on the road.

The viral video of five men performing a dangerous stunt on a scooter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, has sparked sharp reactions across social media. Since being shared online, the clip has drawn widespread criticism and calls for strict punishment.

Many users slammed the recklessness, with one commenting, “When the fear of the law is weak, people will start doing anything and everything.” Another demanded, “Strict treatment required!”

Some also reacted with dark humor. “At first, I thought they were carrying a dead body,” one user joked. Another jokingly said, 'Pahle to main samjha ke koi laash uthaye ja raha hai'. Others, however, stressed the seriousness of the act, warning that such stunts could endanger not only the riders but also innocent commuters.

According to Bijapur Police, as per India Today Report, four youths involved in the stunt were identified. Out of them, two have already been apprehended. The search for the remaining is underway.