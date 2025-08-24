Himachal Nurse Crosses Flooded Stream To Give Life-Saving Injection: Viral Video

In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, a staff nurse has become an example of courage after a video of her crossing a dangerous overflowing stream went viral.

She was rushing to reach a 2-month-old baby, who needed urgent treatment.

The incident happened in Chauharghati area under Sudhar Panchayat, where heavy rains have destroyed roads and bridges, leaving people cut off.

The viral video showed Staff Nurse Kamla, a resident of Tikkar village, jumping across slippery boulders in the middle of a roaring stream.

The strong current was powerful enough to sweep away anyone, yet she managed to cross it while holding her medical kit tightly.

Her determination to reach her patients has touched the hearts of many users on social media, netizens are admiring her commitment towards duty.

Kamla later explained that she takes this risk every day to reach her duty. “The footbridges in our area have been washed away in the rains. To reach the health centre, I have to walk nearly 4 km daily. The only way is through this stream. If I don’t go, patients will not get timely treatment,” she said.

On that particular day, Kamla was on her way to the Community Health Centre in Sudhar Panchayat when she received an urgent call about a two-month-old baby who needed a life-saving injection. She crossed the flooded stream, gave the injection, and then continued her journey to the health centre.

Locals said that this was not the first time she had taken such risks. For weeks, she has been crossing the overflowing naala to ensure her patients do not suffer.

The Chauhar Valley in Mandi district is one of the worst-hit areas during this monsoon. Continuous heavy rainfall has destroyed roads, bridges, and pathways in many panchayats including Silhbudhani and Tarswan. This has made life difficult for residents and daily staff like nurses, doctors, and teachers.

Many people on social media have appreciated her dedication but also questioned why a nurse should have to risk her life just to perform her duty.