While the world gets set to welcome the year of the Lord 2026, the turning of the page from December to January has become a phenomenon of ushering in a new calendar worldwide. What has become notably known as the English, or Gregorian, calendar has its origins long before the days of the English Empire, deeply rooted in the religious and banking practices of Ancient Rome.

The Gregorian Calendar in India, although the norm for planning and administration, has also been resisted many times. It has been considered an imposition of colonialism, lacking the astronomical accuracy inherent in the Indian systems of both lunar and solar calendars. The origin of the 'Calendar,' nonetheless, is an intriguing foray into linguistics and ancient accounting.

The Etymology: It All Began With A 'Shout'

The origin of the word "calendar" is from the Latin "kalends" (or "kalendae"), which was the first day of the Roman month.

This expression comes from the Latin word "calare," which means "to call out" or "to announce." In those days, the priests of Rome, known as pontiffs, were waiting for the first sign of the new moon and later shouted the announcement for the start of a new month to the people from Capitol Hill.

From Moon-Sighting To Money Matters

It is interesting to note that the 'Kalends' was more than a celebration of the moon. It also marked the day of monetary settlements.

The Account Book: The Romans also had a record book of debts and interest payments, which they referred to as a calendarium.

Debt Collection: Because debt payments were paid on the first day of the month, known as Kalends, a book that counted the dates of debt repayment led eventually to the word "Calendar" today.

Evolution: The Latin word passed down via Old French and entered Middle English as ‘Calendar’ in the 13th century.

King Romulus And The 10-Month Year

The first calendar, as described in Roman mythological traditions, was invented by Romulus himself, who was the first king of Rome.

Missing Winter: The Roman calendar had only 10 months; it ranged from March to December.

“The Nameless” Days: Interestingly, the winter months took up around 60 days and were not allotted to any month. It was merely an “unnameable” period during which time elapsed before the start of the next year that commenced with March.

The Nundinal Cycle: Instead of using a seven-day week, the Romans adopted an "eight-day Nundinal Cycle" with market day and religious observances on the eighth day.

Kalends, Nones, And Ides: The Lunar Landmarks

The ancient Roman system of counting days did not use 1, 2, and 3. Instead, they counted backwards from the following three phases of the moon: Kalends: The New Moon (1st day of the month). Nones: The First Quarter Moon (ordinarily on the 5th or 7th). Ides: Full Moon (normally the 13th or 15th). For instance, rather than "February 23," a Roman would refer to it as "six days before the Kalends of March." This complex method of numbering dates finally developed into the simplified linear calendar of dates we use today to organize our schedules.

