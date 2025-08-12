How To Change Your Life For Good In One Year? Premanand Ji Maharaj Shares Key Tips

Premanand Ji Maharaj News Today: In modern society, people often remain embroiled in day-to-day affairs. They face a difficulty in managing work-life balance and often slip into stress or depression. Religious preacher from Vrindavan, Premanand Ji Maharaj, has been sharing good thoughts with devotees to help them make their lives better. In a video that has been shared on a social media platform, Premanand Ji Maharaj has shared some tips to change one’s life for the better in one year.

Responding to a question by a devotee, Premanand Ji Maharaj advised, “Try this and you will see the change yourself. You will change in one year. Your face will change, your life will change. Increase your spiritual power by doing 'naam jap' (chanting god's name). Do exercise and eat pure-healthy food to increase your stamina. You will turn powerful. Your life will change in one year.”

Premanand Maharaj lives in a place called Kelikunj in Vrindavan, where he guides people through his spiritual discourses. Devotees come to him with their questions, and he answers them in a simple, easy-to-understand manner. He considers Radha Rani his supreme deity, and his teachings are spreading awareness in society today. His spiritual wisdom is seen as a beacon of light in the age of Kalyug. Over the years, many cricketers and Bollywood celebrities have met him.

Recently, a video of Maharaj Ji went viral in which a devotee asked him whether it is possible to change one’s destiny. Maharaj Ji replied that destiny can indeed be changed—through good deeds, pilgrimages, chanting of the divine name, and acts of charity. He added that if one is not engaging in these, then hard physical labour alone cannot alter fate. Good fortune, he said, is shaped by righteous actions, which can erase the negative deeds of past lives and lead to progress.

Saint Shri Hit Premanand hails from Kanpur district. His father’s name is Shambhu Pandey and his mother’s name is Ram Devi. His spiritual guru is Shri Gaurangi Sharan Ji Maharaj. Premanand Maharaj recalls that he began reciting the Bhagavad Gita while in the fifth grade. At a young age, he moved to Kashi and eventually took sanyas (renunciation).