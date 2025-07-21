'Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho!'- Amul Joins The Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scam Trend

At a recent Coldplay concert in Boston, a "kiss cam" moment went viral when the camera captured tech executive Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer at Astronomer. The two shared an embrace but quickly attempted to hide their faces upon realizing they were on the big screen.

Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, joked about the incident, suggesting they were either “having an affair or just very shy.” The video quickly went viral, sparking speculation about a possible affair despite both being married. This incident ignited widespread discussion around workplace boundaries, privacy, and how viral moments can affect professional reputations.

Numerous individuals, brands, and companies responded to the viral clip in various ways. Social media has been flooded with memes, posts, videos, and opinion pieces on the subject. Popular dairy brand Amul recently joined in with its own take, releasing a topical illustration depicting the surprised couple caught on camera, with the iconic Amul girl looking on from the side.

The caption on the image reads, “Hum tum ek camera mein bandh ho,” a clever twist on the famous Hindi song “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho” from the 1973 film Bobby. Amul replaces “kamre” (meaning “room”) with “camera,” highlighting how the couple was “trapped” by the kiss cam. The original song’s title translates to “Suppose you and I are locked in a room.” As always, Amul uses witty wordplay to add humor to a hot topic. At the bottom of the topical, it says, “Amul. Only scoops, no oops!”

