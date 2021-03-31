Human-Blood infused in these shoes, American company stirs controversy

New Delhi: The American rapper Lil Nas X has stirred a controversy after the 21-year-old launched sneakers with human blood in its sole. The news of the footwear collaboration, a customised version of the Nike Air Max 97s, was shared by the singer himself on his social media platform. They were priced at over Rs 74,834 ($1,018) pair each and only 666 pairs were made with blood and hellish themes.

Shockingly, all the pairs were sold out almost immediately.

Similar news had gone viral in 2014 when a town in Canada's Newfoundland tried to sell parts of a 12-meter-long dead whale. The marine mammal had floated ashore and before the town could find a buyer, the high tides took it away.