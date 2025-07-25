Human Bridge In Punjab: Two Men Brave Floods To Rescue 35 Children, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

In a stunning act of courage and resourcefulness, two men in Punjab's Moga district created a "human bridge" to assist more than 35 stranded schoolchildren and 10 adults in crossing a heavily flooded road following heavy rain on Wednesday. Their lifesaving action, which locals have described as an exemplar of "jugaad" (creative problem-solving), earned universal acclaim, though it also spotlighted a fundamental infrastructure failure.

Heavy monsoon rains had caused extensive flooding in Malleyan village, and a part of the main road linking Malleyan and Rasulpur villages had collapsed. School students, who had been dismissed prematurely from school because of the weather, found their route cut off by a waist-deep, rushing torrent with an intimidating gap of no less than five feet.

A notice placed in the village Gurudwara alerted villagers to the plight of the children. Sukhbinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, along with other villagers, ran for the scene. Confronting the perilous situation, Sukhbinder suggested an unorthodox solution: he and Gagandeep would extend their bodies over the gorge, creating a human bridge with their backs.

Witnesses and a videocast recorded the two men holding on against the force of the current, allowing the children and subsequently other adults to make a slow, careful crossing over their backs to safety. Gagandeep Singh, who had originally gone to fetch his nephew, was the first to quickly embrace Sukhbinder's reckless initiative.

Even though the Malleyan village panchayat has praised Sukhbinder and Gagandeep's courage, a member of the village panchayat, Ingres Singh, said he was outraged at the authorities' inaction. He added that neither the Ludhiana district administration nor the Rasulpur Gram Panchayat has initiated any effort to restore the important road, which is the only connectivity available for villagers to travel to the workplace and for children to reach school.

The local inhabitants have subsequently made an appeal to the state government and the Ludhiana administration for the immediate repair work to avoid any such accidents in the future and to keep the community safe.