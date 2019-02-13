Husband creates an ever-blooming 'mechanical tulip' for wife as Valentine's Day gift—Pics, Video

New Delhi: In what can be seen as the most innovative and long-lasting Valentine's Day gift, a loving husband created a mechanical tulip for his wife. A man named Jiří Praus, who as per his Twitter bio is a developer during the day and hardware maker by night has invented a unique present for his wife.

The Czech man built a 'mechanical tulip' flower which blooms when caressed and lights up the room in different colours. He shared the images and video on Twitter. He wrote: "It’s done! Mechanical tulip as a present for my wife. When caressed it blooms into various colors. And will never fade. #freeform #jewelry #arduino."

It’s done! Mechanical tulip as a present for my wife. When caressed it blooms into various colors. And will never fade. #freeform #jewelry #arduino pic.twitter.com/yDePeURXXd — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

In another tweet, he wrote: "These spider web effects were totally unplanned but incredible to look at. #mechflower."

These spider web effects were totally unplanned but incredible to look at. #mechflower pic.twitter.com/Cax0iw2PoQ — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

"Red, white, blue? Which color do you fancy more? The #mechflower can do them all."

Red, white, blue? Which color do you fancy more? The #mechflower can do them all. pic.twitter.com/11SkTIctOD — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

Valentine's Day is celebrated worldwide on February 14 every year and that's when the lovers express their fondess for each other and enjoy the idea of romance. While people still struggle to decide upon gifting ideas, Jiří Praus's flower invention for wife has certainly set a high standard for others to follow.

We wonder how special the wife must be feeling!