A video of a Russian tourist praising Hyderabad's infrastructure and skyline has gone viral on social media, with the woman even comparing the city to Dubai. The clip has sparked a wave of pride and a lively debate among local social media users.

"Habibi, This Isn't Dubai, It's Hyderabad"

The viral reel, shared by an Instagram user named Ksenia, begins with the woman looking visibly shocked as she tours Hyderabad's HITEC City (Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy City). The video features the text overlay, "Habibi, this isn't Dubai... this is Hyderabad."

The video showcases the city's modern architecture and sunset views, with Ksenia captioning her post, "Capturing the HITEC city sunset." The post has already garnered over 800,000 likes and has been widely shared across platforms.

Locals React With Pride And Debate

The video has resonated with many Hyderabad residents, who are sharing their pride in the city's development. In the comments section, users have praised the city's progress, with one person writing, "It is a matter of pride for us when someone from outside comes here and praises Hyderabad."

However, not everyone agrees with the comparison. Some users have pointed out that the video only shows a small, modern part of the city, with one user commenting, "This is not all of Hyderabad; what is shown in the video is only one corner."

