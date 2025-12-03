'I Can’t Do This Anymore', 'Too Boring To Handle': Gen Z Worker Quits Bengaluru Job, Internet Erupts

Viral Video: A Bengaluru man’s Instagram video about wanting to quit his job has struck a chord online, resonating with young professionals who see their own frustrations in his experience.

The creator, Aanshul Uthaiah, posted the clip on a Sunday, revealing that he was seriously considering resigning from his full-time role the very next day. In the video, he accepted that he had no clear plan for what would come next only that he no longer enjoyed his work and felt stuck in his current living situation.

Uthaiah also shared that he’d been offered admission to two Australian universities for higher studies, but he wasn’t keen on returning to academics and had decided to turn down both options. He described his job as painfully monotonous, saying the routine was taking a toll on his mental health and leaving him feeling like he was wasting valuable time.

According to Uthaiah, his parents were not supportive of the idea of him leaving a stable job, adding another layer of pressure. When he posted the video, he had around 10,000 Instagram followers. Within 48 hours, the clip exploded in popularity doubling his follower count and sparking conversations about burnout, career dissatisfaction and the realities faced by Gen Z employees.

Netizens Reactions

Hearing about job switch and interest in working, a person wrote, 'Ask his parents to take away all luxuries, entitlement, assets and stop all supplies and then let him comeback and talk about job. I acknowledge all job anxiety and pressure, but he sounds arrogant'.

Being in favor of employees decision, 'Yesssssssssssss This Is The Right Move My g, the potential is crazy', wrote another

Third one wrote 'While seeing your video the same situation the same thing I did I can feel you.

Another user explaining the psychology and the real cause behind said, 'There is something that is known as Soul Calling .. you are lost because you don’t want to fit into the matrix and do what the world is doing or what u r expected to do.. You are more tuned to and are hearing your soul which most don’t do. Keep listening to your heart and do what you love. You are gonna make it big. I see it' .

