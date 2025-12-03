Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991503https://zeenews.india.com/viral/i-can-t-do-this-anymore-too-boring-to-handle-gen-z-worker-quits-bengaluru-job-internet-erupts-2991503.html
Newsviral
VIRAL VIDEO

'I Can’t Do This Anymore', 'Too Boring To Handle': Gen Z Worker Quits Bengaluru Job, Internet Erupts

In a viral moment, a Bengaluru man’s video about quitting his 'boring' job ignited conversations on burnout, mental health and career pressure.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'I Can’t Do This Anymore', 'Too Boring To Handle': Gen Z Worker Quits Bengaluru Job, Internet EruptsScreen Grab: ( Social Media Viral )

Viral Video: A Bengaluru man’s Instagram video about wanting to quit his job has struck a chord online, resonating with young professionals who see their own frustrations in his experience.

The creator, Aanshul Uthaiah, posted the clip on a Sunday, revealing that he was seriously considering resigning from his full-time role the very next day. In the video, he accepted that he had no clear plan for what would come next only that he no longer enjoyed his work and felt stuck in his current living situation.

Uthaiah also shared that he’d been offered admission to two Australian universities for higher studies, but he wasn’t keen on returning to academics and had decided to turn down both options. He described his job as painfully monotonous, saying the routine was taking a toll on his mental health and leaving him feeling like he was wasting valuable time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Uthaiah, his parents were not supportive of the idea of him leaving a stable job, adding another layer of pressure. When he posted the video, he had around 10,000 Instagram followers. Within 48 hours, the clip exploded in popularity doubling his follower count and sparking conversations about burnout, career dissatisfaction and the realities faced by Gen Z employees.

Watch The Video Here

 

Netizens Reactions 

Hearing about job switch and interest in working, a person wrote,  'Ask his parents to take away all luxuries, entitlement, assets and stop all supplies and then let him comeback and talk about job. I acknowledge all job anxiety and pressure, but he sounds arrogant'. 

Being in favor of employees decision, 'Yesssssssssssss This Is The Right Move My g, the potential is crazy', wrote another 

Third  one wrote 'While seeing your video the same situation the same thing I did I can feel you. 

Another user explaining the psychology and the real cause behind said, 'There is something that is known as Soul Calling .. you are lost because you don’t want to fit into the matrix and do what the world is doing or what u r expected to do.. You are more tuned to and are hearing your soul which most don’t do. Keep listening to your heart and do what you love. You are gonna make it big. I see it' .

Also Read: Man Wins Rs 9 Crore Lottery; Says His Grandma’s Blessing Changed Everything

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
Auto Sector Shines In Festive Quarter; PV Sales Up 12%, Two-Wheelers 18%
Pakistan political crisis 2025
Pakistan In Turmoil As Munir–Sharif Establishment Bows To Imran Khan Wave |DNA
Technology news
Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 1.4 Cr Downloads, Helps Block 42 Lakh Mobile Device
Teen Inventors Portugal
Teens Saw Their Forests Burn – Their Next Invention Left Scientists In Awe
Sonia Gandhi
BJP Fields Sonia Gandhi From Nallathanni Ward For Panchayat Polls In Munnar
Defence Research Development Organisation
DRDO Successfully Tests Fighter Escape System At 800 Kmph On Rocket Sled Track
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Govt Set For Major Overhaul of Reservation Policy; Cabinet To Decide
India-Russia ties
India Miffed Over Joint Op-Ed By UK, French, German Envoys Ahead Of Putin...
Matte Lipstick
Perfect Matte Liquid Lipstick On Myntra For Every Mood
Pakistan humanitarian aid Sri Lanka
India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Of Blocking Humanitarian Flights To Sri Lanka