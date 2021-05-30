IAS officer shares video of kid climbing pillar, leaves netizens stunned

New Delhi: The phrase practice makes a man perfect is true for everyone and this viral video makes it ring true.

The same determination can be seen in a kid in a video shared by IAS officer MV Rao. The kid is making multiple attempts to climb a pillar that seems to be too smooth and too straight to climb.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

This Kid is my Guru pic.twitter.com/eiUPxxLzzG — Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) May 27, 2021

But this little kid is not daunted by multiple failures rather it climbed the pillar with sheer determination every time. IAS officer MV Rao posted the video with the caption: "This kid is my guru,” the caption of the post reads.

Finally, the hard work and determination paid off and the kid climbed the pillar.