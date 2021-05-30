हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazing viral videos

IAS officer shares video of kid climbing pillar, leaves netizens stunned

Video of a kid climbing a pillar shared by IAS officer MV Rao is the perfect example of sheer determination and hard work.

IAS officer shares video of kid climbing pillar, leaves netizens stunned
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The phrase practice makes a man perfect is true for everyone and this viral video makes it ring true. 

The same determination can be seen in a kid in a video shared by IAS officer MV Rao. The kid is making multiple attempts to climb a pillar that seems to be too smooth and too straight to climb.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

But this little kid is not daunted by multiple failures rather it climbed the pillar with sheer determination every time. IAS officer MV Rao posted the video with the caption: "This kid is my guru,” the caption of the post reads.

Finally, the hard work and determination paid off and the kid climbed the pillar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amazing viral videosViral Videoskid's viral video
Next
Story

Angry hen gets into fight mode to rescue its eggs from puppy, watch viral video

Must Watch

PT50M43S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why Kawasaki syndrome increasing in children?