Rs 1.8 Crore Job? The Shocking Truth Behind The Viral Video Of A Student Turned Ice Cream Vendor

A social media video has gone viral alleging that a man selling ice cream is the very same student who got a Rs 1.8 crore job placement offer from a college placement. The video led to outrage and questioned the credibility of the college. Aaj Tak's Fact Check team has dug up the facts, and in doing so, proved the video to be misleading and fake.

Viral Video Includes Ice Cream Seller, Not College Student

The video features a man named Shailendra, an ice cream seller from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. His friends had made the video originally as a joke to get social media followers and hadn't ever intended for it to go viral. Shailendra, who has studied only up to Class 12, later apologized to the police and the college for the misunderstanding and promised them that such a thing will never happen again.

The video has been used to tarnish the reputation of a student from IIMT College, whose face was featured on a placement poster with a job offer worth Rs 1.8 crore.

College Condemns False Video and Seeks Police Action

IIMT College Director General Ankur Johri has condemned the viral video in strong words. The director said that the video had been made intentionally by nefarious persons to tarnish the image of the college. Johri explained that the student featured on the placement poster of the college is a meritorious and deserving student who had been selected by a prestigious firm in London for a lucrative position.

The college has also asked the police to take stern action against the perpetrators who made the fake video and shared it. The Knowledge Park Police Station has begun investigating, and Shailendra was called in for questioning. Once he had admitted to the prank, he was released on a warning.

The police and the administration of the college have also called for the public not to believe or circulate unverified videos and not to create and disseminate false rumors.

