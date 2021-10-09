Iconic song 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' song recreated by Indian Railways - Watch

New Delhi: The generation from the 80s and 90s had no Netflix and the most popular entertainment channel was Doordarshan and if you belong to that era then you definitely remember the iconic song“Mile Sur Mera Tumhara…..” which used to soar the patriotic feeling in one’s heart and give the essence of unity in diversity.

Now, after almost 30 years the Ministry of Railways has remade this very popular song in order to celebrate India’s 75th year of Independence in the course of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2021.

The original track that was released on Independence Day in 1988, featured leading Indian actors, sportspersons, and musicians of that time. In the new version, sung by railway employees, the song features top sportspersons and Tokyo Olympic medalists, including renowned shuttler PV Sindhu.

The song begins PM Narendra Modi saying that railways will provide the country with the momentum and speed for growth and is followed by the beautiful landscapes alongside incredible railway tracks and trains across India.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the new version has been sung in 13 different languages to provide a “feeling of camaraderie” throughout all zonal railways.

“This song is part of the initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry of Railways to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to showcase Indian Railways’ achievements, developments, and integration on pan India basis,” added the Ministry of Railways sharing the song.

ALSO WATCH: Amazing! Artist makes motion video with 76 cool tattoos drawn by him-- Watch