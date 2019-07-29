IIT Bombay has a cattle problem, guards may be stationed to keep animals away

IIT Bombay may be one of the most premier engineering colleges in the country but its academic halls currently resemble an animal shelter more than corridors of academic excellence.

The campus in recent days has seen a number of stray cows and bulls making their way into the main academic buildings. Many of the students have also taken to social media to post photos and videos of the animals roaming freely. News agency IANS quoted some of the students as saying that the animals first made their way in last week when it was raining heavily in the city.

While the proper welfare of the animals is important, it is also widely agreed that these animals need to be kept away from the campus building so that students and teachers can walk freely here.

It is reported that the Director of IIT Bombay has requested the Chief Security Officer here to depute three security guards specifically to keep the animals away from the buildings, without causing them any harm.