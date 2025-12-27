In a very unexpected coming together of high-end engineering and Bollywood pop culture, a humanoid robot stole the show at IIT Bombay Techfest 2025. A rhythmic performance to the viral hit 'Fa9la' (Sher-e-Baloch) has swept the internet, earning for the star robot an affectionate sobriquet, "Chitti Dakait" from mesmerized netizens.

What was to be a routine technical demonstration at Asia's largest science and technology festival turned into a complete spectacle as the robot matched the infectious Arabic beats with uncanny fluidity, sending a crowd of students and tech enthusiasts into raptures.

Robot Meets Rhythm: The Performance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Moving past the usual rigid motions associated with robotics, this humanoid presented postures and rhythm much like that of humans. The performance was a tribute to the signature moves of Akshaye Khanna from the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar by director Aditya Dhar.

It was not only a balancing and coordination display but also a statement of how far AI and creative coding have come. In minutes of its act, the clips flooded Instagram and YouTube; viewers were surprised as to how the robot captured the "aura" of the song’s choreography.

Humanoid robot dances to 'Fa9la' at IIT Bombay Techfest 2025. Looks like Trump's H-1B ban is making Indian engineers innovate at home. pic.twitter.com/poul0YF7US — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) December 26, 2025

Behind The Tech: Bidyut Innovation And Unitree G1

The performance, on the other hand, sparked furious technical debate online. According to the original posts, this act was presented by Bidyut Innovation.

But the more tech-savvy commenters were able to identify it, nevertheless. The most pointed out that the machine looks like a Unitree G1—a sophisticated humanoid from the Hangzhou-based firm Unitree Robotics-known for its great agility with advanced motor functions. G1's performance here in Techfest provides a benchmark for the commercial viability of such humanoid entertainment.

Netizens React: From "Chitti Dakait" To Akshaye Khanna

Social media comments went all the way as it became a playground of humor and pop-culture nostalgia:

The New 'Chitti': The iconic character of Rajinikanth has been referred to as "Chitti Dakait" by fans for the performer.

The Competition: One user joked, "Finally! Akshaye Khanna isn’t the only one anymore, competition is here."

Skeptics: Others remained loyal to the human element, saying, “No amount of technology is as good as humans. Akshaye Khanna is irreplaceable.”

The Payback: One joked, in the light of those iconic robotic testing videos: “This is what decades of kicking Boston Dynamics bots has led to.”

A Global Stage For The Hits Across Locals

The choice of music—‘Fa9la’ by Bahrain-based rapper Flipperachi-points to the global reach of the track featuring stars Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan in addition to Khanna. In choosing a song at the top of the Indian charts, Techfest 2025 remarkably managed to bridge a gap between difficult robotics and mainstream relatability.

ALSO READ | Inside The World's Coldest City Built On Permanent Permafrost Where Residents Suffer -60 Degree Celsius And Car Engines Never Stop