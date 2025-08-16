'Who Said IITians Only Code?' IIT Delhi Students Go Viral With Electrifying 'Afghan Jalebi' Dance | VIDEO

An intriguing clip of IIT Delhi students dancing to the hit Bollywood song "Afghan Jalebi" has become a sensation, clocking over a million views on Instagram. The lively dance has captivated the netizens, who are applauding the students' vigour and choreographed steps.

Breaking The 'Nerdy' Stereotype

The going-viral video, posted by Rajat Mahaur, starts with a group of IIT Delhi students confidently stepping into the limelight as Pritam's hit track from the movie Phantom plays in the background. Their crisp synchronization and contagious energy did not take much time to invite cheers and applause from their peers and juniors. The chock-full crowd is heard hooting and clapping in full support.

The overlay text on the video commented lightly, "Showing your IIT Juniors that IIT isn't only nerdy," and the caption read, "From this showcase yo dance trophy—Long run." The act seems to be as part of a college festival, for the motivation of the newer students as well as for display of the vibrant extracurricular scene within the elite college.

Social Media Lauds The Spirit

The energetic dance has gone viral on social media, with people swamping the comments section to commend them. Numerous people echoed the surprise and awe at IIT students breaking common stereotypes. "Who said IITians only code? This is next level energy," one user commented. Another commended their timing, saying, "Loved the synchronisation, these guys deserve a trophy."

The mix of the hit music and the moves of the students impressed many. "Pritam's music and IIT Delhi's steps, what a combination of perfection," wrote a viewer. Another praising comment pointed out the welcome change the video provided: "This is the IIT we do not read about in the news, and I am happy this side is out."

Viewers continued to praise the students for defying stereotypes, with one commenting, "They are breaking stereotypes and making IIT life look so much fun." The general "vibe" and energy of the crowd were also often cited as being factors that made the video so popular. "This is not just a dance, this is a vibe. Crowd energy says it all," an onlooker said. The video continues to encapsulate college life, "full of energy and overflowing with fun."

ALSO READ | Porn Video On Classroom Screen In MP School; Principal Cries Blackmail, Know What Happened Next