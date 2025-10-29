Autonomous Blessings: Seer Takes Driverless Car Ride In Bengaluru In A True 'Only In India' Moment | VIRAL VIDEO

A viral video of a spiritual leader regarded in high esteem taking a ride in a test autonomous car at a campus of an engineering college in Bengaluru has showcased a major milestone reached by India in developing the self-driving car technology.

Sri Satyatmatheertha Swamiji of Uttaradi Matha was caught on social media sitting peacefully in a driverless car as it drove around the campus of RV College of Engineering (RVCE) during a recent visit.

The concept vehicle is the outcome of collaborative research under the WIRIN (Wipro-IISc Research and Innovation Network) programme. The revolutionary initiative is a collaboration of IT giant Wipro, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and RV College of Engineering.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The collaboration, formalised by a Memorandum of Understanding between Wipro and IISc, looks to push next-generation technologies, with a main concentration on:

Autonomous Systems (covering computer vision and imaging)

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Data Science and Cybersecurity

Smart Materials

Disruptive Design and Manufacturing

Though IISc brings in-depth research capabilities in AI and robotics, RVCE adds the engineering capabilities required for the development of the autonomous vehicle.

Made For Indian Roads, Formal Launch Pending

The group that is working on the indigenous vehicle is intent on making a system capable enough to tackle the very special challenges of Indian road conditions—a point of difference for global models.

Driverless car built by Wipro, IISc & RV college students unveiled in Bengaluru.

Is it suitable for Indian roads? pic.twitter.com/zJhmpiHACA — Madhu yadav (@MadhuyadavBS) October 28, 2025

Current Status: The project is still in the development stage.

Next Steps: Teams are currently carrying out in-depth mapping and analysing local road conditions so that the vehicle can safely and smoothly run on public roads.

Launch Timeline: An official launch of the fully developed technology is anticipated in the coming months.

India's Autonomous Race And Global Context

The Bengaluru project is a part of an emerging trend in India's tech scene:

IIT Hyderabad is also building driverless vehicles with off-road use cases in industries such as agriculture and mining, with prototypes already carrying passengers on its campus.

All over the world, auto majors such as Tesla are testing and rolling out driverless technology for ride-hailing services with vigour, having been granted initial approvals for autonomous operations in some areas of the US, including California and Texas.

ALSO READ | Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Littering Video Sparks 'Swachh Bharat' Row Ahead Of Polls