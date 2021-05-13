Indian-American jailed for Tesla stunt, brazenly repeats act upon release - Watch

New Delhi: An Indian-American from San Francisco was arrested for posting videos of a stunt that he performed while riding in the backseat of his Tesla car. The stunt involved the 25-year-old sitting in the backseat of his Tesla car which operates on a autopilot.

But unfazed by his arrest and subsequent release, Param Sharma, bought a new car of the same model and repeated the same stunt after his short stint in jail.

The incident was reported by California Highway Police as they were on the lookout for the person. In their Facebook post the CHP said that he was spotted "riding in the backseat of a Tesla traveling on Bay Area roadways, with no other person being seated in the driver seat."

Meanwhile, the electric car manufacturer has cautioned against the misuse of its autopilot feature. The company and road safety authorities in its website warned: "Autopilot is a hands-on driver assistance system that is intended to be used only with a fully attentive driver. It does not turn a Tesla into a self-driving car."

Sharma who has gained notoriety for posting social media posts that showcase his lavish lifestyle, was arrested without incident and booked on two counts of reckless driving and disobeying a peace officer, as per the Highway Patrol.