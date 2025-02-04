Indian Bride With Alopecia Ditches Wig, Breaks Beauty Norms; Embraces Bald Look In Heartfelt Wedding Video, Watch

Neehar Sachdeva, a US-based content creator, has won hearts across the internet after her emotional wedding video and pictures went viral on social media. Diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes patchy hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other parts of the body; Neehar chose to ditch a wig and proudly embraced her bald look, making a bold statement about self-love and confidence on her special day.

Dressed in a breathtaking red lehenga adorned with stunning jewelry, Neehar radiated elegance as she walked toward her fiancé, Arun V Ganapathy. The moment was filled with pure love as Arun gazed at her with admiration before pulling her into a heartfelt embrace, just before their varmala ceremony. The touching video, now with over 40 million views, has left social media users teary-eyed and deeply inspired.

Neehar Sachdeva’s Journey with Alopecia

In a candid podcast conversation with Shivani Pau, Neehar opened up about her struggles with alopecia since childhood and how it shaped her confidence.

"Sometimes, I would have the hair on my head, but then I would lose an eyebrow. For a really long time, I had all my hair but just didn’t have an eyebrow – this was probably when I was around 5, 6, or 7. I was always really good at academics, but when I started wearing a wig, my grades dropped because I was constantly worried about how my wig looked instead of paying attention in class. Wearing a wig is not an option for me. There’s no medical treatment I can undergo, so I decided to shave my head—and that was probably the single best decision of my life," Neehar shared.

Her fearless decision to embrace her bald look has been widely praised, with social media users showering her with love and admiration. One user commented, "One of the most beautiful and stunning brides ever!" Another added, "She looks marvelous! True beauty lies in confidence and embracing oneself."

Watch the video here:

Here are more gorgeous pictures from the wedding:

Neehar’s story stands as a powerful reminder that beauty is beyond societal norms—it is about embracing oneself with love and confidence. Her wedding day wasn’t just about traditions; it became a global inspiration, proving that self-acceptance is the most radiant adornment of all.