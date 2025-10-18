A cicada species in Southern India is doing an nearly unbelievable daily natural synchronisation feat, beginning their dawn chorus at exactly the same instant the sun is 3.8 degrees below the horizon—a phase of twilight called civil twilight. Scientists close to Bengaluru, Karnataka, made the observation, which unveiled a precision hitherto unmeasured in the animal world.

The Phenomenon Of The Platypleura Chorus

The creature at the center of this finding is the Platypleura capitata, a type of cicada that occurs throughout India and Sri Lanka. These cicadas, which have very loud calls, always start their musical symphony at one particular solar angle no matter what the change in sunrise time for each season.

Solar Synchronisation: Scientists established that the cicadas start to sing exactly when the Sun is at 3.8 degrees below the horizon.

Rapid Ramp-up: As soon as the threshold is attained, the complete chorus of buzzing and singing reaches its highest pitch within 60 seconds, which is a remarkable example of coordination.

Biological Mechanism: Cicadas generate their characteristic noise with tiny drum-like structures known as tymbals on their abdomen.

Quantifying The Precision

The astonishing regularity of timing was outlined in a Physical Review E study based on field work in 2023.

Recording Sites: Scientists placed acoustic equipment one meter above the ground in a scrubland and a bamboo grove along Bengaluru during April and May.

Regular Timing: Eight consecutive days of measurements at each location verified that the middle of the chorus's fast crescendo regularly fell at the 3.8 degrees solar angle.

Scientific Significance: Co-author Professor Raymond Goldstein said that although animals' reactions to light are understood, no one has previously been able to measure such a precise matching with a given light intensity.

The Physics Of Collective Singing

To illustrate this degree of accuracy, the researchers used a concept borrowed from physics—the alignment of magnetic material spins—to explain the cicadas' collective choice.

Emergent Synchronisation: The cicadas' timing is an emergent event, not a centralised, conscious decision. They react to the ambient light and their neighbors' calls.

Local Communication: The light level reaches the critical 3.8 degrees mark, every cicada contributes to the chorus, generating a wave-like, collective pattern of sound. This illustrates how aggregations of animals can be capable of highly synchronised action as the result of straightforward environmental cues and local communication.

Ecological Benefit: Platypleura species have the ability to control their body temperature (endothermy). Twilight calling could be a measure to stay active and vocal while lowering the risk of predation, which is most active under brighter illumination.

