Indian Engineer Leaves Microsoft, Cleans Streets In Russia; His Pay Will Surprise You

New Delhi: In India, a software engineer’s job is still regarded as prestigious, secure and stable. That is why a recent report has caught many by surprise. An Indian software engineer is now working as a street cleaner in Russia and earning close to Rs 1 lakh a month for the job.

According to a LiveMint, 26-year-old Mukesh Mandal is presently employed as a sanitation worker in St Petersburg. He had earlier worked as a software developer and had professional links with major technology firms, including Microsoft. It is not clear whether he was directly employed by the tech giant or associated with the company through a third-party contractor, a common arrangement in the tech industry where big companies outsource projects to partner companies.

Mukesh is not alone. The report claims that around 17 Indian nationals are presently engaged in street-cleaning work in Russia. Several of them had earlier careers in fields such as wedding planning, driving, architecture and other professions. All of them arrived in Moscow roughly four months ago.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The reason behind this shift lies in Russia’s labour situation. The country is facing an acute shortage of workers, prompting companies to recruit manpower from overseas. A firm based in St Petersburg hired these Indian workers and is providing them with accommodation, food and basic security arrangements as part of the employment package.

In terms of earnings, the workers are reportedly making between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.1 lakh per month. By Indian standards, this is considered a strong income, especially at a time when job markets across many countries are under strain.

Mukesh has said that he sees this work as a temporary arrangement. His plan is to work for a limited period, save money and eventually return home. He believes that no job should be judged as small or big and that hard work and honesty matter more than job titles.

The story has spread on social media like wild fire. Some users are calling it inspiring, while others are raising uncomfortable questions about whether educated young professionals are being pushed into such decisions by economic pressure.

For now, the story highlights how the meaning of jobs and careers is shifting in a changing global landscape. While uncertainty continues to cloud technology sector, some countries are offering stable and well-paid opportunities even in manual work, forcing many to rethink long-held ideas about success and employment.