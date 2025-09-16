Indian Engineer Who Survived 411 Days Without Food, Studied By NASA; Know Secret Of This Miracle

A viral post on social media has highlighted an extraordinary claim by Indian engineer Hira Ratan Manek, popularly known as HRM. According to the post, Manek survived for 411 days in 1995 without consuming any solid food, relying solely on water and sunlight. He reportedly practiced “sungazing,” staring at the sun during sunrise and sunset to get his energy.

Hira Ratan Manek, who passed away in Kozhikode in 2022 at the age of 85, claimed that he survived for 411 days in 1995 without solid food, relying only on water and sunlight. His unusual feat was carried out under strict medical supervision which amazed doctors.

A team of 24 doctors, led by neurologist Dr. Sudhir Shah in Ahmedabad, closely monitored Manek throughout the fasting period. Remarkably, all medical tests showed that his health remained normal during the 411 days.

After the fast, Manek continued to avoid solid food for almost two decades. Medical scans revealed unusual features in his body, including an enlarged pineal gland, higher levels of melatonin and serotonin, and increased neuronal activity. Experts noted that instead of suffering from starvation, his body seemed to adapt to the unusual diet.

The Sungazing Method

Manek explained his method in his book Sungazing and travelled to over 100 countries, including the United States, to give lectures on his technique. He was also an active member of the Solar Energy Society of India. In 2002, NASA and the University of Pennsylvania briefly studied him, though the results were never made public.

Social Media Reactions

The unusual practice has gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity and debate. Social media users expressed shock at Manek’s claim. One comment read, “How can someone do this? Shocking! Only Indians are defying the laws of science.”

Another commented, “What a discovery! He invented sun breathing.”

A third wrote, “Hindu yogis practice this: the Science of the Sun, following the Sun Tradition.”

While the viral post continues to spread, online users have raised questions about human potential. If plants can derive energy from sunlight, then humans might also benefit in similar ways.

(The information in this report is based on online sources and publicly available details. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)