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  • /'Can't tolerate 33°C': Why an Indian expat says Germany's heatwave feels worse than UP's 45°C summer | VIRAL VIDEO

'Can't tolerate 33°C': Why an Indian expat says Germany's heatwave feels worse than UP's 45°C summer | VIRAL VIDEO

An Indian expat from UP explains why Germany's 33°C heatwave feels worse than 45°C back home as an Omega Block traps extreme heat in Europe.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
'Can't tolerate 33°C': Why an Indian expat says Germany's heatwave feels worse than UP's 45°C summer | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Indian Expat says Germany&#039;s heatwave feels worse than UP&#039;s 45°C summer. (INSTAGRAM: @neharai434)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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