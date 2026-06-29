A video clip featuring an Indian expatriate in Germany has been trending online amid a widespread discussion about how Europeans are dealing with this summer's record-breaking heatwave. Despite being used to extremely hot, high-temperature summers of Uttar Pradesh (UP), India, the woman has admitted that the 33°C weather feels more challenging and unbearable in Germany.
The story of the Indian expatriate came as thousands of European citizens are being faced with a relentless heatwave, which stretches through entire cities and strains emergency services and redefines what locals consider extreme weather events.
A video of the woman posted after returning from her trip to a gym shows just how unexpectedly hard this weather has been for her.
"I live in Germany, and the temperature here is 33°C right now," she explained. "I have lived in UP in India, where temperatures often touched 45°C to 50°C. It gets extremely hot there, but I am unable to tolerate this heat in Germany."
She said that the scorching rays and extreme ambient heat have totally transformed public life in the surrounding areas. As 33°C is a standard temperature in India during summers, the German government has declared heat warnings and advised the people to stay indoors. Her observation is that the streets are completely empty, and even the gym which is usually full of people, was almost empty, with very few people venturing out of their houses.
The struggles of the expat are an indication of the deeper and much grimmer crisis taking place in Europe. After the start of the heatwave on June 21, over 1,300 deaths have been reported due to it.
Unlike homes in tropical regions of India, the vast majority of residential infrastructure in Germany completely lacks air conditioning. Built with heavy insulation designed to trap heat during freezing winters, European apartments effectively turn into ovens during prolonged summer spikes, leaving residents with little structural relief.
Meteorologists have traced the immediate cause of this severe weather event to a phenomenon known as an "Omega Block." This occurs when a massive, stagnant high-pressure system becomes flanked by two low-pressure systems, forming a shape resembling the Greek letter Ω. This atmospheric configuration effectively locks a dome of scorching air over the continent, preventing normal wind flow and trapping extreme temperatures for days on end.
Climate scientists warn that while the Omega Block is the immediate trigger, Europe is currently warming twice as fast as the global average. Without rapid infrastructural adaptation, these historically unprecedented heatwaves are projected to become a permanent, highly destructive fixture of European summers.
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