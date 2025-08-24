Indian Groom Makes Grand Entry In Batmobile, Wedding Video Goes Viral | Watch

Indian weddings are not just ceremonies, it is known for vibrant colours, music, and grand celebrations, they are always high on energy, no matter the location.

Recently, a wedding in Thailand has grabbed wide attention after the groom chose an unusual ride for his baraat, leaving guests and social media users stunned.

In a video that is being viral on Instagram, the groom, identified as Fenil, can be seen making a grand entrance to his wedding in none other than a Batmobile. Yes, the same iconic car used by the superhero Batman.

Instead of arriving on a horse or a decorated car, Fenil decided to surprise everyone by riding black superhero car.

The viral clip showed the groom sitting on the roof of the Batmobile while his friends and family danced around him with full enthusiasm. Dhols and music filled the air as Fenil himself joined in the fun, grooving to the beats and enjoying the moment.

The video was captioned, “Fenil leke nikla apni khushiyon ki baarat, dhol nagade aur dosto ke saath (Fenil set out with his wedding procession full of joy, drums, and friends)."After being uploaded, it has received more than two million views and hundreds of comments.

Social media users have reacted with excitement and humour.

One person wrote, “The groom should be dressed in black colour with a face mask to look more like Batman.”

Another joked, “Batman is on the way.”

A third user commented, “Everyone’s focus is on the car. Someone please check on the groom as well.”

While some users were amazed by the groom’s dashing entry, others felt the Batmobile completely stole the spotlight. Nevertheless, the video has been shared widely, with netizens calling it one of the most unique wedding processions they have seen.