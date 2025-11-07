A tech professional from India took social media by storm after he shared an emotional video of the time when he gave his first-ever salary to his parents. The viral video reveals an overwhelming moment of pure joy and pride on the faces of his mother and father upon receiving the surprise gift.

Techie Aayushman Singh shared the video on X with the caption, "First salary, straight to parents. Far from perfect but this is all I got." The post racked up hundreds of thousands of views as it provoked a wave of emotional reactions online.

First salary, straight to parents.



Far from perfect but this is all I got. https://t.co/0sJE5YDQbn pic.twitter.com/DgUUWn9ZV8 — Aayushman Singh (@aayushman2703) November 3, 2025

The Surprise Reveal

The video starts with Singh asking his parents to sit together and close their eyes, in anticipation of the big reveal.

The emotional moment comes when Singh surprises them by placing cash, a wad of Rs 500 notes, in their hands.

Parents' Reaction: The mother is heard asking her son, "Oh wow! What is this?" to which he says, "My first salary." Her subsequent reaction is pure delight: "Wow! Amazing. Awesome. That is a lot of money."

The clip, which is less than a minute, perfectly captures the candid, wholesome exchange between the son and his parents.

Social Media Hails "Best Feeling Ever"

The viral video caught the attention of social media users who praised Singh's traditional gesture and the sense of gratitude he displayed.

Wholesome Content: Users were quick to praise the emotional power of the video. As one commented, "This is probably the most wholesome thing I've ever seen on this app," another one chimed in, "This is the best feeling ever, nothing beats it. Kudos man."

Pride Over Price: Many users put emphasis on the symbolic value of such a move, rather than the actual amount of money. A third user continued, "It's not the cost of the item you buy or the amount of cash you give them. It's the pride in their eyes when you give them a part of your salary, no matter how small it is. That makes it all worth it."

The post reinforced a common tradition among young Indian professionals of honouring their parents with their first earned income. This is part of a trend of similar viral videos, including one last month when an Indian techie surprised his parents by taking them to the 104th floor of the One World Trade Centre in America.

