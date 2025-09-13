An Indian woman's video of herself walking alone in Dubai in the middle of the night has gone viral, sparking a major online discussion about women's safety and personal freedom. Posted on Instagram by Trishaa Raj, the clip shows her strolling confidently at 2:37 am, a simple act she says she could "never imagine doing back home" in India.

The video, which has been viewed more than 8 lakh times, has struck a chord with women across the globe, evoking a feeling of safety and autonomy that many believe to be an infrequent privilege. Raj's own testimony has led the way into a wider discussion of the radical contrasts in perceptions of public safety for women between nations.

'Felt Safe, Confident, And Free'

In the video, Raj directly addresses her experience, stating, "This is possible only in one place in the whole entire world, and that is Dubai." In a powerful caption accompanying the post, she reflected on her upbringing in India, where she felt restricted and dependent on male companions to feel safe after dark.

"I wasn't afraid, I didn't walk with my head down! I was secure, self-assured, and liberated," she wrote. Raj urged other women to think about living alone in a location where they can "enjoy the night without fear."

Online Community Weighs In On Safety And Dignity

The video’s comment section has become a forum for users to share their own experiences and admiration for Dubai's environment. Many shared stories of feeling unsafe in their own cities, with one user noting, "Back in my city, I can't even think of stepping out alone after 10 pm. This is eye-opening."

The discussion touched on the broader issue of safety as well, one person commenting on it, "It is not just about safety but dignity also. Here women are treated with respect irrespective of the hour." Virality coincided with a statement from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who called on India to "tackle its reputation for being 'unsafe for women' in order to boost its tourism sector."

