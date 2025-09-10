Indian Woman In Nepal Pleads For Help In Viral Video; Claims Protestors Chased Her With Sticks, Torched Her Hotel

An Indian tourist stranded in Pokhara has sought urgent assistance from the Indian embassy after violent Gen Z protests in Nepal turned deadly. The unrest, which saw mobs torching public property, ultimately forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday. In a video shared by Prafful Garg, a tourist named Upastha Gill recounted her harrowing experience, claiming that even tourists were being targeted. She said she lost all her belongings after the hotel she was staying in was set ablaze.

“My name is Upastha Gill, and I am sending this video through Prafful Garg. I request the Indian embassy and anyone who can to please help us. I am stranded in Pokhara, Nepal, where I had come to host a volleyball league. The hotel where I was staying has been burned down, and everything I owned was inside my room. I was in the spa when people armed with large sticks began chasing me. I barely escaped with my life,” she said in the video. "The situation here is very bad. Fires are being set on roads everywhere. They are not even sparing tourists here. They don't care if someone is a tourist or if someone has come here for work.

They are setting fires everywhere without thinking, and the situation has become very, very bad here. We don't know how long we will stay in another hotel. But I just request the Indian embassy that please, this video, this message, should be delivered to them. With folded hands, I request all of you, please help us. There are many people with me here, and we are all stranded here," she added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday urged Indian nationals to defer their travel plans to Nepal until normalcy returns."Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise due caution. They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the embassy of India in Kathmandu," MEA said.

Security has also been tightened along the India-Nepal border, while army personnel have been deployed in Kathmandu and other cities to enforce restrictions and maintain order.