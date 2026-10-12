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Indian YouTuber’s Thailand temple video sparks backlash: What tourists should know

The incident has also drawn attention to the difference between seeking help while travelling and assuming that a place of worship can be used as a campsite without permission.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Indian YouTuber’s Thailand temple video sparks backlash: What tourists should know

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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