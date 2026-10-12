/Indian YouTuber’s Thailand temple video sparks backlash: What tourists should know

An Indian travel YouTuber has faced online criticism after Thai police and temple representatives asked him to leave a Buddhist temple where he had attempted to spend the night as part of his budget travel challenge. The YouTuber, identified as Banshi, runs the YouTube channel Anything Banshi. He was travelling across Thailand while attempting to manage his journey without money and relying on assistance from people for food and other basic needs.
The incident took place at a temple in Udon Thani, Thailand, and has sparked a wider debate about responsible tourism, temple etiquette and the expectations placed on international travellers.
According to reports by Thai news outlet Khaosod, Banshi attempted to pitch a tent inside the temple premises to spend the night. He reportedly said that a monk had told him he could stay there. However, police officers and temple committee members asked him to pack his belongings and leave, explaining that the premises were not intended for outsiders to camp overnight.
The discussion reportedly continued for more than 20 minutes as Banshi tried to persuade the authorities to let him stay. The police and temple representatives also suggested that he consider staying at a nearby budget hotel, which reportedly charged around 400 Thai baht per night.
They offered to help him reach the accommodation, but the YouTuber declined, citing his intention to continue travelling with little or no money.
Banshi later shared his experience in a YouTube video titled “Thailand Good Police Say Get Out of The Temple Now || First Bad Experience In Thailand Temple”.
The video brought the incident to a wider audience and prompted criticism from viewers, including Indian users who questioned the decision to travel without sufficient funds and seek free accommodation.
Some viewers argued that travellers should plan their expenses and accommodation in advance instead of relying on religious institutions for overnight stays. Others praised the police for offering an alternative rather than simply asking him to leave.
The incident has also drawn attention to the difference between seeking help while travelling and assuming that a place of worship can be used as a campsite without permission.
Thailand welcomes international visitors to its Buddhist temples, but visitors are expected to respect the religious significance of these places and follow the rules set by individual establishments. The Thai government's official travel guidance lists several recommendations for visitors to temples and other sacred sites.
Key rules and etiquette include:
Dress appropriately: Visitors should wear modest clothing, such as trousers, long sleeves or knee-length skirts, and avoid revealing outfits.
Remove footwear where required: Shoes should be removed before entering designated temple buildings.
Maintain silence and decorum: Visitors should avoid loud conversations and behaviour that disturbs people praying or meditating.
Follow photography restrictions: Photography may be prohibited in certain areas. Visitors should also respect the privacy of people participating in religious activities.
Respect religious symbols and property: Buddha images, historic structures and other temple property should be treated respectfully.
Follow instructions from temple authorities: Visitors should comply with the rules and restrictions applicable to the premises.
These guidelines are intended to preserve the sanctity of religious spaces and ensure that visitors behave respectfully. Permission to visit a temple does not automatically mean permission to camp or stay overnight.
The incident has also raised questions about the financial requirements for Indian tourists travelling to Thailand. According to the Indian Embassy in Bangkok's guidance cited by Hindustan Times, travellers may need to provide proof of accommodation and demonstrate that they have sufficient funds for their stay.
The report cited a financial requirement of 10,000 Thai baht per person or 20,000 baht per family for visa-exempt and visa-on-arrival travellers.
Travellers planning to stay with friends or relatives may also need an invitation letter and a copy of the host's identification or passport, as applicable.
These requirements should not be confused with temple rules.
Immigration requirements govern entry and stay in Thailand, while individual temples determine whether visitors may remain on their premises and under what conditions.
Tourists should check the latest official requirements before travelling, as immigration policies and documentation requirements can change.
Travelling on a limited budget can be a way to explore new destinations, but it requires planning and respect for local customs. A challenge to travel without money does not remove a visitor's responsibility to follow local rules or obtain permission before seeking accommodation.
In Banshi's case, the offer of help from the Thai police also became a talking point, with some viewers saying that travellers should accept reasonable alternatives when their original plans are not possible.
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