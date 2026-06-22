/Indians breach China’s firewall of disguise; Exposes fake narrative showing Beijing living in 2050

For years, China sold a half-baked truth to the world that Beijing is much of the world's civilisations and while it is 2026, the Chinese people are living in 2050, metaphorically, to show the advancement of their technology. China peddled the videos of high-rise buildings, clean roads, smart public transport and advanced tech gadgets to show the world that it’s far more modern and advance. Due to such videos, China became a model of development and an ideal example for many developing nations. Even, a large section of Indians believed the alleged China story.