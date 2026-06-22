/Indians breach China’s firewall of disguise; Exposes fake narrative showing Beijing living in 2050

For years, China sold a half-baked truth to the world that Beijing is much of the world's civilisations and while it is 2026, the Chinese people are living in 2050, metaphorically, to show the advancement of their technology. China peddled the videos of high-rise buildings, clean roads, smart public transport and advanced tech gadgets to show the world that it’s far more modern and advance. Due to such videos, China became a model of development and an ideal example for many developing nations. Even, a large section of Indians believed the alleged China story.
However, in the last few days, the Indian social media users have managed to breach Beijing’s firewall of disguise and expose the hidden face of China’s development claims. The latest videos show the dark side of China that the ruling Communist Party hides from the world.
The latest viral videos highlights the poor living conditions of the Chinese citizens while also highlighting the flaws in the infrastructure story that Beijing sells to the world.
A video that went viral on social media claimed, “In China, Low caste shang people cant own house and often they are outcast-ed from the civil society. Some of them have to sleep in gutter.”
In China, Low caste shang people cant own house and often they are outcast-ed from the civil society. Some of them have to sleep in gutterpic.twitter.com/sWf5AsuvkO— Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) June 16, 2026
Another user claimed, “China transports poor Shang caste people to remote areas so they don't show up in the country's carefully curated high-tech propaganda videos.”
China transports poor Shang caste people to remote areas so they don't show up in the country's carefully curated high-tech propaganda videos.— Space Recorder (@1spacerecorder) June 17, 2026
pic.twitter.com/Oo9nTEQGmy
Another video showed poor living conditions of the Chinese workers.
China often boasts that more than 90% of its population owns a home.— WarrenVsCCP | (@WarrenVsCCP) June 16, 2026
Looking at this, should this be counted as homeownership? pic.twitter.com/Rpe9F8B9d2
A user claimed that the conditions of Chinese hostels are unhygienic and unbearable.
This is the condition of a college hostel in China. pic.twitter.com/Ra7sdqNn4C— Sharroh (@Sharroh45) June 16, 2026
When it comes to beaches, Western Media has always peddled a narrative that Indian beaches are dirty. But take a look at this video showing a Chinese beach.
China years ahead of India.— DeepDownAnalysis (@deepdownanlyz) June 16, 2026
Look at next generation beaches of China pic.twitter.com/EmEf60LkPN
Another user said, “This is what 90% of China looks like. The so-called first world Shanghai and Beijing are mainly upper caste 'Shi' inhabitants while low caste 'Shang' and 'Nong' people live in the outskirts. One such place is shown in this video. This is #RealChina.”
This is what 90% of China looks like.— Chadjeet Shang (@TrueIndicAryan) June 15, 2026
The so-called first world shanghai and beijing are mainly upper caste 'Shi' inhabitants while low caste 'Shang' and 'Nong' people lives in the outskirts. One such place is shown in this video.
This is #RealChina pic.twitter.com/BR3tjcn1O4
“China shows the clean front side of buildings in its social media propaganda but never shows the back side of building, and this is the reason why,” said a user.
China shows the clean front side of buildings in its social media propaganda but never shows the back side of building, and this is the reason why pic.twitter.com/I5C2lUYsht— Sharroh (@Sharroh45) June 15, 2026
A social media user shared that goats are transported in trains along with people in China. “If it was from India this would have garnered millions of views. Unfortunately this is from China, so it will be suppressed. Goats are transported along with people in trains in China,” the user said.
If it was from India this would have garnered millions of views. Unfortunately this is from China, so it will be suppressed.— Tathvam-asi (@tathvamasi6) June 19, 2026
Goats are transported along with people in trains in China. Technologia. Where are technically advanced bullet trains? pic.twitter.com/UI5GrcmYIY
This is the real China, where every night people eat and drink and throw all the trash right on the road. pic.twitter.com/2Em0b7dL4z— Sharroh (@Sharroh45) June 18, 2026
The China You Don’t See on Social Media. #china #realchina pic.twitter.com/sM5PxHJPLq— Vivek Mishra (@Viveksagarbjp) June 20, 2026
Even animal shelters are in better condition than these Chinese university dormitories. pic.twitter.com/jGh6TNikEQ— Space Recorder (@1spacerecorder) June 17, 2026
China's trash river with full of plastic and industrial wastage..#china #chinacastesystem pic.twitter.com/y8oyFQcqti— China Reality (@Chinaxsight) June 21, 2026
China is 100 years ahead of India— Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) June 16, 2026
pic.twitter.com/b9wxvgyY6Y
China "Smart City" Flooded Again— Your Views Your News (@urviewsurnews) June 18, 2026
Floodwaters swamped Dongguan, #Guangdong after torrential rainfall battered Pearl River Delta#China metro & Streets submerged, vehicles stranded, & traffic disrupted China's largest manufacturing hubs#Guangzhou #Shenzhen #ChinaFlood #furry pic.twitter.com/Vob5iqfU5t
China’s “world-class” infrastructure exposed.— GarudEyeIntel | OSINT (@GarudEyeIntel) June 20, 2026
After heavy rainfall, the “modern” railway station’s rooftop is leaking badly, water pouring in everywhere.
This is the China they sell as 30 years ahead of the world.
Behind the propaganda videos and shiny images, the reality is… pic.twitter.com/CIWCmFNGRE
These videos show that while China has created some clusters with world class amenities, a large part of the country remains in poor conditions. The Chinese Communist Party and its paid influencers tried hard to suppress these videos but ultimately, they got leaked into the public domain. (Note: The vidoes have not been independenly verified by the Zee News)
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