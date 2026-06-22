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Indians breach China’s firewall of disguise; Exposes fake narrative showing Beijing living in 2050

Indian social media users have managed to breach Beijing’s firewall of disguise and expose the hidden face of China’s development claims. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Indians breach China’s firewall of disguise; Exposes fake narrative showing Beijing living in 2050
Image Credit: X/ScreenGrab

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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