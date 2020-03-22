हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Indians flood social media with videos, photos of clap for coronavirus COVID-19 warriors

All almost all of India rang with the resounding din of claps and people ringing instruments exactly at 5 pm today (March 22, 2020) for five minutes as people lent support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to show their appreciation to emergency officials who have been working tirelessly in this global pandemic.

Social media is flooded with photos and videos of people who along with their family members and neighbours took part in this clapping initiative with hashtags like #5baje5minute and #clapforourcarers.

The prime minister in his address to the nation had appealed that people stay at home on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm calling the "Janata curfew" as a measure of isolation to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Here are a few tweets shared by enthusiastic people:

This one is from Kolkata.

While this one has been shared from Gujarat.

Even slum kids show their enthusiasm.

People in Hyderabad showing their appreciation to health care workers.

People in J&K showing their support to Janata curfew.

In Mumbai too, people join in the action.

People come out to their balconies and show their appreciation.

