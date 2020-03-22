Indians flood social media with videos, photos of clap for coronavirus COVID-19 warriors

All almost all of India rang with the resounding din of claps and people ringing instruments exactly at 5 pm today (March 22, 2020) for five minutes as people lent support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to show their appreciation to emergency officials who have been working tirelessly in this global pandemic.

Social media is flooded with photos and videos of people who along with their family members and neighbours took part in this clapping initiative with hashtags like #5baje5minute and #clapforourcarers.

The prime minister in his address to the nation had appealed that people stay at home on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm calling the "Janata curfew" as a measure of isolation to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Here are a few tweets shared by enthusiastic people:

My Family Joins in thanking the health workers,my mother playing a traditional Conch @narendramodi ji.

#IndiaFightsBackCoronavirus #IndiaComeTogether pic.twitter.com/IchjaQGR1m -- Priyatosh Dutta (@dutta_priyatosh) March 22, 2020

20-30 people of apartment gathered on terrace to stand against Coronavirus. These things can spoil hours of curfew in single minute. Stupidity, irony or ignorance? #IndiaComeTogether #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/rosgQQ8qyx -- Harshil Mehta hrssil mhtaa (@MehHarshil) March 22, 2020

In a slum, around 100 meters from my apartment, these enthusiastic kids also joined PM @narendramodi's call to #ClapForOurCarers.

Seeing half naked kids running around with thali and shouting with enthusiasm was so emotional, brining tears to the eyes. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Nrj0dnWyMy -- Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) March 22, 2020

Big thanks to all doctors, nurses, medical staff, GHMC people and big thanks to police officers and to the government also...#IndiaFightsCorona#IndiaComeTogether#Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/5ne6wXWrGi -- karthi Thondamuthur (@karthiabvp) March 22, 2020

Immense response to Janta curfew in remote districts of J&K. This is a video from Rajouri district. #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/KmvIMvPga7 -- Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 22, 2020

I was jumping with joy to see the view in my society as a doctor! We will fight this together as one nation! A small glimpse!#5baje5minute #Covid_19india #jantacurfew#clapforourcarers#IndiaComeTogether pic.twitter.com/uSm7NoZzSM -- Akanksha (@Aks_bb13) March 22, 2020

