/Indonesia couple publicly caned 21 times over viral TikTok kissing video

Two young people – a 22-year-old man and 25-year-old woman – received 21 canings each in Indonesia's strictly conservative province of Aceh for broadcasting a video on TikTok of themselves kissing while inside a car. This judgment of the Sharia court caused yet another round of criticism from the international community concerned about the strict penal code of this Muslim region.
The incident occurred on February 27 when this young and unmarried couple posted a live broadcast of themselves kissing in their car through TikTok. It quickly gained wide popularity in social media and prompted local inhabitants to notify the Sharia police about this scandalous video.
After conducting the investigation, authorities arrested this couple in April. Four months in prison before going to trial did not help them avoid punishment; a Sharia court sentenced both of them for breaching public decency regulations.
The punishment was handed down in front of a raised platform at the Bustanussalatin City Park in Banda Aceh, which is the provincial capital city. Over 100 people came to watch as the caning punishment was carried out by enforcement officers who were hooded and in robes.
Even though the court had sentenced each of the offenders to 25 lashes each initially, this sentence was reduced to 21 lashings since they had been in jail for four months already. Moreover, their mobile phone and USB device containing the electronic evidence of the TikTok broadcast were confiscated and destroyed by authorities.
On the same day, four other people received the sentence of caning publicly at this venue because of committing some crimes that were not related to the TikTok broadcast, such as online gambling and adultery.
Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, but the great majority of its laws are secular. However, Aceh is the only region that is allowed to enforce Sharia laws.
The authority to use Islamic law in implementing Islamic legislation was bestowed upon Aceh through its central government in 2006 under a peace deal aimed at resolving a long-running separatist insurgency. The applicability of the laws in question was further extended to the non-Muslim population in 2015. Public caning is possible in cases of premarital sex, homosexuality, gambling, alcohol intake, adultery, and breach of dress codes under the local criminal justice system.
The punishment has received harsh criticism from human rights advocates. Amnesty International Indonesia has condemned the sentencing, describing public flogging as a form of cruel, inhumane, and degrading punishment in violation of international standards of human rights.
"While broadcasting such behavior on social media might be deemed inappropriate due to the platform's accessibility to children, jailing or publicly caning individuals for it is an excessively harsh and disproportionate punishment," stated Usman Hamid, Executive Director of Amnesty International Indonesia.
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