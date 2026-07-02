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Indonesia couple publicly caned 21 times over viral TikTok kissing video

An unmarried couple in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province received 21 cane lashes each after a viral TikTok live-stream showed them kissing in a car. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Indonesia couple publicly caned 21 times over viral TikTok kissing video
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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