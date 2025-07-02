A strictly luxurious mansion in Indore has gone viral, mesmerising internet users with its sheer opulence. A tour of the mansion given by popular Instagram influencer Priyam Saraswat gives an exclusive insight into this incredible home, where 24-carat gold details cover nearly every surface, ranging from chandeliers to even switchboards.

The tour, done with the owners' permission, immediately showcases a dramatic juxtaposition between the couple's humble personality and the flamboyance of their house.

Beyond The Gilded Walls: A Vintage Gem Awaits

The feeling of luxury even starts before stepping into the mansion. As the gates open, guests are met with a high-end motorcade of luxury cars topped by a beautiful 1936 vintage Mercedes. The owner jokingly calls the antique car his "real gold," setting the stage for the luxury inside.

House adorned with 24 Carat GOLD in Indore, India pic.twitter.com/Im3XH8Vcb7 — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 29, 2025

24-Carat Everywhere You Look!

Inside, the mansion is nothing short of breathtaking. Chandeliers shimmer with golden accents, walls gleam with a metallic luster, and in a detail that has particularly astounded viewers, even the switchboards are 24-carat gold-plated.

"I see a lot of gold," an astonished Saraswat exclaims during the tour. The owner, with a smile, confirms, "This is all real. 24-carat. We’ve used it in every corner, from decor to sockets."

The scale of extravagance is bigger than the shiny interiors. The owners opened up on their home having 10 enormous bedrooms, a private cowshed, and well-manicured lawns. During an interview, the owner presented an emotional account of how they made it from poor backgrounds to this monumental show of wealth.

This "Gold Mansion" is not just a luxurious house but a testament to an original vision and a truly stunning makeover, and it makes it an undeniable web sensation.