In a bizarre beauty experiment that has taken the internet by storm, Delhi-based influencer Shubangi Anand used green chilli as a natural lip plumper. Her Instagram video showcasing the hack has garnered a staggering 25.8 million views but has also sparked outrage and concern among viewers.

The video begins with Shubangi picking up two green chillies. She cuts one open and rubs the cut surface directly on her lips. Soon after, she layers on a lip tint and finishes the look with a glossy topcoat. Her caption asks, "Will you try it?" accompanied by chilli and fire emojis.

While the video’s unconventional approach has drawn attention, it has also raised eyebrows—and tempers. Watch the video here:

Internet Reacts: Concern and Criticism

Social media users were quick to react, calling the hack dangerous and impractical. Comments flooded the post, with users expressing their disbelief and cautioning against such practices.

“Stupidest thing on the internet?” wrote one viewer. “This is not a safe method,” warned another. “It may plump your lips, but at what cost? The risk of irritation or burns is not worth it,” commented a concerned follower. “By the end of the week, everyone will have plump lips—but not in the way they expected,” joked another. The controversy highlights growing concerns about viral beauty trends that prioritize shock value over safety.

Risks of Using Green Chilli on Skin

Green chillies contain capsaicin, a compound responsible for their spicy heat. While capsaicin is used in certain skincare products in controlled doses, direct application on delicate areas like the lips can lead to irritation, burning, or even allergic reactions.

Experts caution against attempting such DIY beauty hacks without proper knowledge or research. Dermatologists emphasize that the lips’ thin and sensitive skin makes them especially vulnerable to damage.

A Trend Gone Too Far?

In the quest for attention and engagement, influencers often experiment with unconventional trends. However, as Shubangi’s video demonstrates, not all viral hacks are worth trying—especially those that pose potential health risks.