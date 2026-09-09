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  • /What is Instagram's viral ChatGPT '80s photo trend? Here's how to create yours

What is Instagram's viral ChatGPT '80s photo trend? Here's how to create yours

Know how to join Instagram's viral ChatGPT 80s photo trend with step-by-step instructions, custom Bollywood-inspired prompts, and essential safety tips.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 08:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
What is Instagram's viral ChatGPT '80s photo trend? Here's how to create yours
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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