An AI-generated portrait of yourself in a glamorous style of the 1980s has recently taken over Instagram feeds. As part of a series of popular trends like Studio Ghibli portraits or digital figurines, this trend makes use of ChatGPT to create vintage Indian family album aesthetics, film stills, and Bollywood-style photos.
It is easy to become part of the trend, all one needs is a good personal photo and some descriptive prompts to make changes to the lighting, clothes, and hair.
The trend involves uploading a personal photo to ChatGPT and prompting the AI to make you look like a character of a photograph taken in the 1980s.
Aesthetic characteristics: These images have warm lighting, saturated colors, soft-focus lenses, and real film grains.
Style transformations: Women have colorful sarees, huge earrings, and big voluminous curls, while men wear casual but well-tailored shirts, high-waisted pants, and thick moustaches.
Preservation of identity: The tool preserves the faces and skin color of the users while altering backgrounds, wardrobe, and hairstyles.
A photo from the modern world can be transformed into a nostalgic artwork in less than a minute.
Launch ChatGPT: Start a new session within the application or web interface.
Add a picture: Click the plus sign and upload a clear picture with front view and adequate lighting with a neutral background.
Describe the period: Type precise stylistic requirements with regard to attire, accessories, hairstyle, and overall texture of the image.
Keep your traits: Ask the algorithm to keep your unique facial traits and natural skin colour intact.
Check and fix: Review the output and make requests for changes if anything is too strange or distorts some particular details.
The vagueness of the request leads to generic outputs, so precise prompts are crucial in achieving the goal.
Prompt for glamorous Bollywood: Type, "Make this photo resemble the 1980s Indian film portrait. Keep the recognisable face of the person and the natural skin tone. Give the person voluminous softly curled hair, a bright and attractive outfit, big earrings, warm lighting and the colours of the old photo from a film."
Prompt for male retro portrait: Use the following prompt, “Reimagine this photo in the style of an elegant Indian portrait from the 80s. Keep the face intact and preserve its natural coloration. Put him in a comfortable tailored shirt, high-waisted pants, and well-groomed hair, and add a vintage watch. Apply warm lighting, slightly faded colours, and natural film grain.”
Alternate styles to try: Create different styles like middle-class Indian family photo albums, vintage wedding photo looks, retro disco fashion, and magazine cover shoot styles.
Before posting any images on social media, the user must check the accuracy of the image and adhere to privacy guidelines.
Check artifacts: The AI generator will distort fingers, text, accessories, and patterns; thus, careful examination is necessary.
Privacy concerns: One must not post photos that include personal information, private environments, or anyone without permission to have their picture doctored.
Set realistic expectations: Images must be considered solely as creative content and not as real archival photos.
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