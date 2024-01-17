trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710638
'International Beizzati': Iran Strike On Pakistan Sparks Social Media Memes

Social media users in India made fun of Pakistan saying that it's like a drum that anyone beats and leaves. Some even termed the strike as Pakistan's international insult. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Iran has reportedly carried out a targeted attack on the headquarters of a terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), which is known for its opposition to Tehran. The assault involved the use of both drones and missiles in Pakistan, resulting in the destruction of two significant bases belonging to Jaish al-Adl. The strikes were concentrated in Balochistan, Pakistan, specifically in an area housing one of the largest headquarters of Jaish al-Adl, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency.

Meanwhile, social media users in India made fun of Pakistan saying that it's like a drum that anyone beats and leaves. Some even termed the strike as Pakistan's international insult. Check out top reactions:

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported. Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported.

