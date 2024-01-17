'International Beizzati': Iran Strike On Pakistan Sparks Social Media Memes
Social media users in India made fun of Pakistan saying that it's like a drum that anyone beats and leaves. Some even termed the strike as Pakistan's international insult.
Iran has reportedly carried out a targeted attack on the headquarters of a terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), which is known for its opposition to Tehran. The assault involved the use of both drones and missiles in Pakistan, resulting in the destruction of two significant bases belonging to Jaish al-Adl. The strikes were concentrated in Balochistan, Pakistan, specifically in an area housing one of the largest headquarters of Jaish al-Adl, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency.
Meanwhile, social media users in India made fun of Pakistan saying that it's like a drum that anyone beats and leaves. Some even termed the strike as Pakistan's international insult. Check out top reactions:
Pakistan is a Dhol nation any country can thrashed them easily
Le Modi and Amit after Iran's airstrike on Pakistan:#AirStrike #India #Modi #Pakistan #Iran pic.twitter.com/2SN45SFh3s — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) January 17, 2024
Qudrat Ka Nizam
After India, now Iran has conducted an airstrike on Pakistan. Here's how Pakistanis might be reacting to #QudratKaNizam right now:#AirStrike #Pakistan #Iran #India
pic.twitter.com/2B1SaSdMLn — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) January 17, 2024
Pakistanis Forces on their way to retaliate de@dly missile attack by #Iran #AirStrike #Balochistan #PakArmy #PriyankaChopra #NiftyBank #IRGC #HDFCBANK #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/Fad6R9xVUm— Kreatly (@kreatlylingdoh1) January 17, 2024
#AirStrike#Iran pic.twitter.com/O3JA7MY7YC — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) January 17, 2024
Iran has conducted an airstrike on Pakistan.
Meanwhile indians, #AirStrike #Pakistan #India #Iran pic.twitter.com/aefWklARc7 — Ambani jiii (@ambani_jiii) January 17, 2024
Pakistan Condition right now
Financial Crisis, Govt instability, Terrorism and now Iran Airstrike on Pakistan!#AirStrike #Iran
pic.twitter.com/zQf4mPMT6I — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) January 17, 2024
Indians after hearing the news that Iran did Airstrike on Pakistan yesterday!#Iran #Airstrike#Pakistan#Indian
pic.twitter.com/XtGpeHDMjk— (@LegendXcluive69) January 17, 2024
#PakistanArmy preparing to take revenge from #Iran.#AirStrike #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/WyPUPKBiO8 — Force Vlogger (@ForceVlogger07) January 17, 2024
Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported. Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported.
